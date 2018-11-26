Recycling waste cooking oil

Burnt cooking oil and engine oil can harm the environment. Do you know what happens when you throw away your used cooking oil in the kitchen drain? Apart from the possibility of blocking your drain pipes, oil reaches the sea through the drainage system, rises to the surface of the sea, blocks oxygen from entering into the sea and thus, kills fish and fauna that happen to be beneath it.

Do you know you can dispose of your waste cooking oil easily in a way that doesn't damage drains or the environment? And at the same time help produce biofuel which is much less polluting than fossil fuels?

Watch this short video produced by the Multimedia students of the ALP School, Paola.