Chicken risotto

Risotto recipes have a reputation for being difficult, but this chicken risotto recipe couldn't be easier. Throw the ingredients in a pan, simmer and stir 

5 December 2018, 4:52pm
by Robert Cassar

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 200g carnaroli rice
  • 1/2 chicken breast
  • 50g onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 500ml vegetable stock
  • Thyme
  • Salt & pepper
  • Butter
  • Oil

Method

  1. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
  2. In a pan, heat the oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat, then add the chopped garlic and onions until caramelised. 
  3. Add the rice and stir frequently with a wooden spoon.
  4. Add the stock and bring to a boil.
  5. Reduce the heat, cover the risotto and simmer for 15 mins, stirring occasionally.
  6. Add the chicken pieces and cook for a further 5-10 mins.
  7. Add a little extra stock if it starts to dry out. 
  8. Add some thyme. 
  9. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today, November, 2018.

 

