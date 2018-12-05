Food
Chicken risotto
Risotto recipes have a reputation for being difficult, but this chicken risotto recipe couldn't be easier. Throw the ingredients in a pan, simmer and stir
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 200g carnaroli rice
- 1/2 chicken breast
- 50g onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic
- 500ml vegetable stock
- Thyme
- Salt & pepper
- Butter
- Oil
Method
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
- In a pan, heat the oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat, then add the chopped garlic and onions until caramelised.
- Add the rice and stir frequently with a wooden spoon.
- Add the stock and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat, cover the risotto and simmer for 15 mins, stirring occasionally.
- Add the chicken pieces and cook for a further 5-10 mins.
- Add a little extra stock if it starts to dry out.
- Add some thyme.
- Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today, November, 2018.
