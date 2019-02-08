Warm Jerusalem artichoke and leek salad
Who doesn't love a warm salad at this time of year? This one, using Jerusalem artichokes and leeks, is nicely filling and delicious; if you’ve never eaten Jerusalem artichoke before, it’s a root vegetable similar to a potato but nutty, earthy and velvety
Ingredients
- 1 large leek
- 150g Jerusalem artichokes
- Salt, to taste
- 2tbsp olive oil
- 1 orange
- 2tsp Dijon mustard
Method
- Peel the jerusalem artichokes.
- Place them in a pot and add 1cm of water.
- Add a table spoon of olive oil and a pinch of salt.
- Allow to steam for 15 – 20 mins.
- Cut and clean the leek and add to the jerusalem artichoke once it has softened .
- While the vegetables are steaming make the vinigarette.
- Add a couple of table spoons of extra virgin olive oil to a bowl.
- Add a tea spoon of dijon mustard.
- Add the juice of 1 orange and stir toghter untill an emultion has formed.
- Add salt and taste to adjust seasoning.
- Once the vegetables are steamed yet still have a bit of a bite add them to the bowl with the vinigarette.
- Add some of the cooking liquid to the mixture.
- Dress the vegetables in the mixture.
- Taste and adjust seasoning.
- Serve warm.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV February, 2019
Watch full episode below:
