Warm Jerusalem artichoke and leek salad

Who doesn't love a warm salad at this time of year? This one, using Jerusalem artichokes and leeks, is nicely filling and delicious; if you’ve never eaten Jerusalem artichoke before, it’s a root vegetable similar to a potato but nutty, earthy and velvety

kurt_mifsud2
8 February 2019, 12:45pm
by Kurt Mifsud

Ingredients

  • 1 large leek
  • 150g Jerusalem artichokes
  • Salt, to taste
  • 2tbsp olive oil
  • 1 orange
  • 2tsp Dijon mustard

Method

  1. Peel the jerusalem artichokes.
  2. Place them in a pot and add 1cm of water.
  3. Add a table spoon of olive oil and a pinch of salt.
  4. Allow to steam for 15 – 20 mins. 
  5. Cut and clean the leek and add to the jerusalem artichoke once it has softened .
  6. While the vegetables are steaming make the vinigarette.
  7. Add a couple of table spoons of extra virgin olive oil to a bowl.
  8. Add a tea spoon of dijon mustard.
  9. Add the juice of 1 orange and stir toghter untill an emultion has formed.
  10. Add salt and taste to adjust seasoning.
  11. Once the vegetables are steamed yet still have a bit of a bite add them to the bowl with the vinigarette.
  12. Add some of the cooking liquid to the mixture.
  13. Dress the vegetables in the mixture.
  14. Taste and adjust seasoning.
  15. Serve warm.

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV February, 2019

Watch full episode below: 

 

 

