Duck leg 'al cartoccio'
'Al cartoccio' is simply the Italian way of saying 'cooked in a paper parcel' or 'cooked in a bag'. This way, the duck never dries out and still retains all the flavours added to it even if you cook it for a long time
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 duck leg
- 2 spring onions
- 1 sprig rosemary
- 200g potatoes
- 5 black olives
- 5 prunes
- 4 cherry tomatoes
- 1tbsp honey
- 1tsp fennel seeds
- Salt, to taste
Method
- Preheat an oven to 190°c. Season the duck well with a healthy amount of salt.
- Insert rosemary leave on the meat side of the duck leg, once complete fold over with fat. Leave this to rest for 15 minutes.
- Cut the potatoes into 2cm thick slices and season them with salt and fennel seeds on both sides. Once done lay them flat on the base of the baking sheet, then sprinkle with rosemary
- Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and place on top of the potatoes along with the cut spring onions, black olives and prunes but keeping the spring onion greens back.
- Place the duck leg on top of the vegetables and add the spring onion greens.
- Sprinkle a few fennel seeds and a little honey over the duck. Fold the baking sheet into a nice pattern and tie the top with a little string to prevent steam from escaping.
- Wrap the whole thing in foil and bake in the over for 2-3 hours
- Serve closed and leave the guest to uncover the dish.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV February, 2019
Watch the full episode below:
