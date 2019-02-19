Food
Trio of dips
Keep it simple but impressive with this trio of dips; carrots, beetroot and feta cheese dips served with crispy pita
Ingredients
- 2 carrots
- 2 beetroots
- 3 sprigs thyme
- 2tbsp tahini
- 150ml Greek yoghurt
- 100g feta cheese
- 1tbsp honey
- ½ a clove garlic
- Zest and juice of ½ orange
- Juice of ½ a small lemon
- ½ handful fresh coriander
- 2tsp ground coriander
- 2tsp ground cumin
- 4 rounds pita bread
- Olive oil
- Salt
Method
The carrot dip
- Put a small pot of water on to boil and add a good pinch of salt. Peel the carrots and chop into small cubes. Boil until very soft, strain and allow to cool.
- In a small bowl combine one teaspoon of tahini, a good drizzle of olive oil, 1 teaspoon ground coriander and cumin, the fresh coriander, the orange juice, zest and carrots. Use a hand held blender or mixer to combine everything to a smooth consistency. Season with salt as needed.
The beetroot dip
- Peel the beetroot and chop into rough chunks, place on foil, season with salt, add the sprigs of thyme and a good drizzle of olive oil. Wrap into a parcel and place in the oven at 190 C for an hour or until very tender.
- In a separate bowl, combine the remaining tahini, garlic, lemon, honey, a tablespoon of the yoghurt and roast beetroot and a little olive oil. Use the hand held blender again to blend till a dipping consistency.
The yogurt and feta dip
- Combine the remaining yoghurt and the feta cheese and mix with a fork until smooth.
To plate
- Start with a circle of the carrot dip on the outside rim of the plate, follow with a circle of the beetroot and fill the centre with the yoghurt and feta dip. Serve with the crispy pita chips.
- Cut the pita into small triangles season with salt, a good drizzle of olive oil, 1 teaspoon of the ground coriander and ground cumin. Toss to coat and bake in the oven until crispy and golden brown.
The recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, February 2019
Watch the full episode below:
