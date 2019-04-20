Gluten-free carrot and pecan cake
You can really never go wrong with a classic, especially when it's dressed up as a sheep. Jacqui's super-delicious cake is perfect for Easter, and really anytime you're craving marshmallows
Ingredients
For the cake
- 150ml peanut or vegetable oi
- 150g dark brown sugar
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- 150g gluten free flour mix, sifted
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp nutmeg or allspice
- ½ tsp ginger
- 1tsp vanilla essence
- 1tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 250g carrots, peeled and grated
- 80g raisins
- ½ cup pecans, chopped
- 100g yogurt
For the vanilla butter cream
- 110g unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 250g icing sugar
- 2tbsp cream
- 1 sachet vanilla powder or 1tsp clear vanilla essence
For the marshmallow fondant
- 450g white marshmallows
- 4 cups icing sugar plus extra for dusting
- 2tbsp water
- Pink or flesh food colouring and other colours for decorations
Method
The cake
- Pre heat oven to 180⁰C or gas mark 4.
- Grease a Pyrex bowl well and lightly dust with gf flour.
- Whisk the sugar with the peanut oil and then gradually add in the eggs.
- Fold in the flour, the spices, the baking powder and the bicarbonate of soda. Add the grated carrots, raisins, chopped pecans, yogurt and mix thoroughly.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared bowl and bake for 45 – 60 minutes until firm to touch, or if a skewer comes out clean when inserted in the middle of the cake.
- Leave to cool completely before removing from bowl.
The vanilla buttercream
- Beat the butter using a hand-held mixer in a medium sized bowl. Beat on high for at least five minutes, scraping down the sides with a spatula every minute or so.
- Add the sifted icing sugar gradually, together with the vanilla powder and beat for at least a minute in between additions. Once all the icing sugar has been beaten in, add between 1 to 2 tbsp of cream and mix well again. If using the clear vanilla extract, add it when you beat in the cream.
The marshmallow fondant
- Dust your counter or large cutting board with powdered sugar.
- Place the marshmallows and the water in a large bowl.
- Microwave on high for 1 minute, until the marshmallows are puffy and expanded.
- Stir the marshmallows with a rubber spatula until they are melted and smooth.
- Add the powdered sugar and begin to stir with the spatula until the sugar begins to incorporate and becomes impossible to stir anymore.
- Scrape the marshmallow-sugar mixture out onto a prepared work surface.
- Dust your hands with powdered sugar, and begin to knead the fondant mixture like bread dough, working the sugar into the marshmallow with your hands.
- Continue to knead the fondant until it smoothens out and loses its stickiness.
- Once the fondant is a smooth ball, roll it out, shape it, or wrap it in cling wrap to use later.
- If you want to add colouring to your fondant, flatten it into a round disc, add to the centre of the disc, and fold the disc over on itself so that the colour is enclosed in the centre of the fondant ball.
- Begin to knead the ball of fondant just like you did before until the streaks of colour are gone and the fondant is a uniform colour.
Making the sheep
- Divide the fondant into two.
- Colour one half pink or flesh colour.
- Using the pink one, cut ¾ off it and shape the large piece into a pear to form the head.
- Using a non-serrated knife or a teaspoon, make indentations to form the mouth and a blunt stick to form the dimples, nostrils and eyes.
- With the remaining pink fondant, form four balls, two bigger than the other. Roll all of them in a sausage shape and again using a blunt knife, form the hoofs. Set aside to dry.
- With the white fondant, (leave a little extra to make other details like flowers etc) cut off smallish pieces, roll with one hand to form a long roll, cut into pieces and then form spirals. Make different sized ones and set aside to dry.
- With some offcuts, roll into different sized little balls. Also prepare two ears.
- Roll the fondant, shape like a tear drop and flatten it slightly.
Assembling the cake
- Slice the cake in half horizontally and spread some of the buttercream, then sandwich the cake back together again.
- With the rest of the buttercream, cover the entire cake.
- Before transferring the cake to the stand, cut out a round border of baking paper and placed it on the stand, so later, it will be easy to pull out from under the sheep after you finish your work.
- Start placing the spirals, gently pushing them in the buttercream so they will adhere.
- Push 2 cocktail sticks at the back of the head and place the head of the sheep at an angle onto the cake.
- Stick the ears in as well, in between the swirls on each side of the cake.
- Do the same with the legs, a cocktail stick in each leg at the top, and place into cake. The back legs can just sit flat and be gently pushed into the buttercream.
- Using edible glue, fill in the gaps with the remaining balls.
- Prepare a few flowers as well as a couple leaves with the extra fondant to decorate the sheep.
- For the eyes, use chocolate sprinkles.
- With a pair of scissors, cut the baking paper border at intervals and then gently pull it out from under the sheep.
- Dolly the Fat Sheep is now ready!
