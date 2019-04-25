menu

Strawberry banana bread

Taking banana bread to a whole new level of deliciousness with the addition of fresh strawberries

25 April 2019, 7:14pm
by Marrow

Ingredients

WET

  • 5 very ripe bananas
  • 150g raw cane sugar or sweetener
  • 80g coconut oil
  • 1 flax egg ( mix 1tbsp ground flax seed and 3 tbsp of water)

DRY

  • 200g plain white flour
  • 200g whole meal flour
  • 2tsp baking powder
  • 1tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon
  • Dash of ground ginger
  • Dash of ground cloves
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 100g walnut or 100g sunflower seeds
  • 350g fresh strawberries
  • 2tbsp maple syrup

Method

  1. Mix the wet ingredients in a bowl and combine to create a watery mixture. Alternatively pulse the ingredients in a food processor for a few seconds.
  2. Sift the flour in a large bowl. Add the remaining dry ingredients apart from the strawberries.
  3. Mix in the wet mixture with the dry and combine to form a batter.
  4. Chop up the strawberries and add them to the mix, leaving some for the top.
  5. Place the mixture in a cake or bread tin.
  6. Preheat the oven to 185 °C using the convection bake setting.
  7. Once preheated, cook the bread for 50 minutes to an hour using the toothpick method to check for readiness.
  8. Enjoy with some strawberry jam or ice cream.

 

