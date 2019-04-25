Strawberry banana bread
Taking banana bread to a whole new level of deliciousness with the addition of fresh strawberries
Ingredients
WET
- 5 very ripe bananas
- 150g raw cane sugar or sweetener
- 80g coconut oil
- 1 flax egg ( mix 1tbsp ground flax seed and 3 tbsp of water)
DRY
- 200g plain white flour
- 200g whole meal flour
- 2tsp baking powder
- 1tsp bicarbonate of soda
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
- Dash of ground ginger
- Dash of ground cloves
- ½ tsp salt
- 100g walnut or 100g sunflower seeds
- 350g fresh strawberries
- 2tbsp maple syrup
Method
- Mix the wet ingredients in a bowl and combine to create a watery mixture. Alternatively pulse the ingredients in a food processor for a few seconds.
- Sift the flour in a large bowl. Add the remaining dry ingredients apart from the strawberries.
- Mix in the wet mixture with the dry and combine to form a batter.
- Chop up the strawberries and add them to the mix, leaving some for the top.
- Place the mixture in a cake or bread tin.
- Preheat the oven to 185 °C using the convection bake setting.
- Once preheated, cook the bread for 50 minutes to an hour using the toothpick method to check for readiness.
- Enjoy with some strawberry jam or ice cream.
More in Food