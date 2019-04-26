Sweet potato, spinach & egg white omelette
A great way to ease into a healthy eating routine after treating yourself to an indulgent Easter
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 sweet potato, peeled and diced
- Spinach leaves
- Olive oil
- 4 egg whites
- Salt and pepper
Method
- Preheat oven to 190 C and roast the diced sweet potatoes for approximately 25 minutes.
- Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Pour the beaten liquid egg whites. Add the roasted sweet potatoes, spinach leaves, salt and pepper.
- Cook for a few minutes on medium heat until base is golden, then continue cooking under a grill.
- Serve with some spinach leaves.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today magazine, April 2019
