Sweet potato, spinach & egg white omelette

A great way to ease into a healthy eating routine after treating yourself to an indulgent Easter

james_bartolo
26 April 2019, 6:28am
by James Bartolo

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 sweet potato, peeled and diced
  • Spinach leaves
  • Olive oil
  • 4 egg whites
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 190 C and roast the diced sweet potatoes for approximately 25 minutes.
  2. Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Pour the beaten liquid egg whites. Add the roasted sweet potatoes, spinach leaves, salt and pepper.
  3. Cook for a few minutes on medium heat until base is golden, then continue cooking under a grill.
  4. Serve with some spinach leaves.

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today magazine, April 2019

