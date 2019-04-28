menu

Broad bean ‘ricotta pie’

Daniel and Jessica from Marrow  make their own vegan ricotta cheese from cashews and tofu, creating the perfect creamy filling with broad beans and olives... A deliciously vegan take on a classic dish

28 April 2019, 6:44am
by Marrow

Serves 8 

Ingredients

For the rosemary crust

  • 100g white flour
  • 100g whole meal flour
  • 60ml pure olive oil
  • 125ml water
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp dried or fresh rosemary
  • Pinch of black pepper

For the filling

  • 150g firm organic tofu
  • 150g raw cashews (soaked overnight)
  • 300g broad beans (out of the pod)
  • 100g olives
  • 3tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 2 garlic springs or 3 cloves
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1tsp salt

For the topping

  • 50g sundried tomatoes
  • Black pepper to taste

Method

  1. Start by preparing the crust, mix the flour, salt and herbs.  
  2. Add in the olive oil and water, mix to combine with a fork. Transfer to a flat surface and carefully knead the dough.
  3. Grab a rolling pin and roll the dough to the form of your cooking pan.
  4. Spread the dough on the pan, trim the excess dough and place the pan in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to rest.
  5. Pierce the dough with a fork and place in a preheated oven for 40 -50 minutes or until slightly browned.
  6. Whilst the crust is cooking, prepare the ingredients for the filling.
  7. Add in the tofu, soaked cashews, lemon juice, nutritional yeast and salt in a food processor and pulse to achieve a ricotta like consistency.
  8. In a pan, stir fry the garlic until it has softened and released its flavours.
  9. Add the broad beans and cook for around 10 minutes until they have softened.
  10. Add the ‘ricotta mixture’ and the olives and cook for a few minutes on low heat.
  11. Mix well and allow the mixture to rest in the pan.
  12. Once the crust is ready, simply add the mixture on top and sprinkle some basil leaves and sundried tomatoes on top.
  13. Serve slices with a side of fresh salad.

