Broad bean ‘ricotta pie’
Daniel and Jessica from Marrow make their own vegan ricotta cheese from cashews and tofu, creating the perfect creamy filling with broad beans and olives... A deliciously vegan take on a classic dish
Serves 8
Ingredients
For the rosemary crust
- 100g white flour
- 100g whole meal flour
- 60ml pure olive oil
- 125ml water
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp dried or fresh rosemary
- Pinch of black pepper
For the filling
- 150g firm organic tofu
- 150g raw cashews (soaked overnight)
- 300g broad beans (out of the pod)
- 100g olives
- 3tbsp nutritional yeast
- 2 garlic springs or 3 cloves
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1tsp salt
For the topping
- 50g sundried tomatoes
- Black pepper to taste
Method
- Start by preparing the crust, mix the flour, salt and herbs.
- Add in the olive oil and water, mix to combine with a fork. Transfer to a flat surface and carefully knead the dough.
- Grab a rolling pin and roll the dough to the form of your cooking pan.
- Spread the dough on the pan, trim the excess dough and place the pan in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to rest.
- Pierce the dough with a fork and place in a preheated oven for 40 -50 minutes or until slightly browned.
- Whilst the crust is cooking, prepare the ingredients for the filling.
- Add in the tofu, soaked cashews, lemon juice, nutritional yeast and salt in a food processor and pulse to achieve a ricotta like consistency.
- In a pan, stir fry the garlic until it has softened and released its flavours.
- Add the broad beans and cook for around 10 minutes until they have softened.
- Add the ‘ricotta mixture’ and the olives and cook for a few minutes on low heat.
- Mix well and allow the mixture to rest in the pan.
- Once the crust is ready, simply add the mixture on top and sprinkle some basil leaves and sundried tomatoes on top.
- Serve slices with a side of fresh salad.
