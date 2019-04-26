Poached eggs in bacon broth
If you've ever felt bad about eating something your dog can't eat, this recipe is for you. This dish can be enjoyed by dogs and humans alike
Ingredients
- 200g smoked streaky bacon
- 4 eggs
- 20g celery
- 200g carrots
- 1 broccoli
- 150g peas
- 2 lemons
- 300g water
Method
- Remove rinds and cartridge from the streaky bacon and cut into small cubes. Place the bacon cubes into a pot filled with cold water, place the pot on a high heat and bring to the boil.
- Boil the bacon for around 15 minutes then reduce to gentle simmer.
- Peel and chop the carrots to a medium dice and place them in the pot with the water. Leave the carrots to cook for around 10 minutes then add some finely chopped celery stalks and leaves.
- Once the carrots are almost fully cooked grate in some lemon zest and add some chopped broccoli.
- Add the peas to the mixture and cook for a further 3 minutes. In the meantime have a small pot with water reach a rapid boil.
- Into the pot of water add a teaspoon of salt and half a lemon worth of juice. Using a whisk create a whirl pool in the center of the pot and slowly drop eggs in the centre.
- Drop the heat of the pot to a gentle simmer and cook the eggs for around 2 minutes.
- To serve; add some broth along with the bacon cubes and vegetables at the bottom of the bowl. Add a poached egg on top and garnish with celery leaves and a drizzle more of broth if serving to animals leave the dish to cool first.
This recipes first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, April 2019
Watch the full episode below:
