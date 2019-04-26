Sea bass with stir fried pea shoots & cress salad
Sea bass is perfectly paired with a celebration of microgreens
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1kg seabass fillet
- 1 tray pea shoots
- 1 tray chive cress
- 1 tray alfalfa sprouts
- 8 radishes
- 1 tray watercress
- 100ml light soy sauce
- 100g unsalted butter
- 100g brown sugar
- Lemon juice
- 50g black and white sesame seeds
- Salt, as needed
- Olive oil, as needed
Method
- Remove all the bones from the fillets of seabass. Score the skin of the sea bass, season the fillets with salt and place on a paper towel.
- Season the flesh side of the fish with sesame seeds and place skin side down in a hot pan with just a little bit of oil.
- Press down on the fish while it is cooking to ensure an even cook. Cook for 5-7 minutes skin side down till the fish is around 80% cooked.
- Turn round and cook for a further minute till done.
- Add the pea shoots to the pan and sauté for around 1 minute, on a very high heat.
- Add the sugar soy sauce, lemon juice and the butter. Turn the heat off and constantly stir the pan till all the butter is fully dissolved and the sauce has gained a shiny sauce consistency.
- In a bowl place the other cresses and sprouts and season with a little salt. Slice the radishes thinly and add the rest of the sesame seeds to the bowl and give a god mix.
- Add a few drops of olive oil and lemon juice to it . Mix everything again.
- To serve; place the salad on one side of the plate and good helping of sauté pea shoots at the bottom of fish along with a teaspoon of saute.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, April 2019
Watch the full episode below:
