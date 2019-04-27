Steak, sweet potato mash and spinach
There's no reason you can't share the same meal with your pet. And what could be better than a delicious steak dinner?
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 350g sirloin steak
- 2 sweet potatoes
- 500g spinach
- Butter, as needed
- Salt, to taste
Method
- Season the meat with salt at least one hour before serving and leave it out so that it is at room temp before cooking.
- Peel and chop the sweet potatoes, place in a small pot and cover with water and allow to boil.
- Put a pan on a medium heat and melt a couple of cubes of butter, once the butter is sizzling, place the steak.
- Turn the steak over on each side cooking for about 4 minutes on each side in total or once the internal temperature reaches 50 degrees.
- Remove the steak from the pan, place it on a plate and cover it with cling film.
- Quickly sautee the spinach in the same pan used for the steak.
- Mash the potatoes with a fork add some butter and salt to taste.
- Plate by placing the mash at the bottom, then the sauteed spinach.
- Lastly slice the steak, season once more and place on top of the spinach.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, April 2019
Watch the full episode below:
