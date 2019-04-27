menu

Steak, sweet potato mash and spinach

There's no reason you can't share the same meal with your pet. And what could be better than a delicious steak dinner?

kurt_mifsud2
27 April 2019, 3:45pm
by Kurt Mifsud

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 350g sirloin steak
  • 2 sweet potatoes 
  • 500g spinach 
  • Butter, as needed
  • Salt, to taste

Method 

  1. Season the meat with salt at least one hour before serving and leave it out so that it is at room temp before cooking.
  2. Peel and chop the sweet potatoes, place in a small pot and cover with water and allow to boil.
  3. Put a pan on a medium heat and melt a couple of cubes of butter, once the butter is sizzling, place the steak.
  4. Turn the steak over on each side cooking for about 4 minutes on each side in total or once the internal temperature reaches 50 degrees.
  5. Remove the steak from the pan, place it on a plate and cover it with cling film.
  6. Quickly sautee the spinach in the same pan used for the steak.
  7. Mash the potatoes with a fork add some butter and salt to taste.
  8. Plate by placing the mash at the bottom, then the sauteed spinach.
  9. Lastly slice the steak, season once more and place on top of the spinach.

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, April 2019

Watch the full episode below: 

