Veggie stuffed marrows
Try Robert's easy vegetarian recipe of marrows stuffed with kidney beans, broad beans and chickpeas
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1tbsp butter
- 2tbsp vegetable oil
- 1bsp ground cumin
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 marrows cut in half
- Pinch of Salt and pepper
- 1 small chopped onion
- 100g red kidney beans
- 100g broad beans
- 100g chickpeas
- Lollo rosso
- Freezy lettuce
- Microherbs; chives
Method
- Heat the oil and butter in a pan, add the chickpeas, broad beans and red kidney beans. Cook over a medium heat for 5 minutes until softened.
- To the pan, add the cumin, garlic, and onions and stir to combine.
- Cut the marrow in half length-ways, drizzle it with olive oil and scoop out the seeds.
- Spoon the mixture into the marrows.
- Bake in the oven at 180C for approximately 20 minutes.
- Once cooked, remove the marrow from the oven and allow to cool slightly before serving.
- Serve of a bed of salads and top with mix of microherbs.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, April 2019
Watch the full episode below:
More in Food