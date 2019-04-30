menu

Veggie stuffed marrows

Try Robert's easy vegetarian recipe of marrows stuffed with kidney beans, broad beans and chickpeas 

robert_cassar
30 April 2019, 4:58pm
by Robert Cassar

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1tbsp butter
  • 2tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1bsp ground cumin
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 marrows cut in half
  • Pinch of Salt and pepper
  • 1 small chopped onion
  • 100g red kidney beans
  • 100g broad beans
  • 100g chickpeas
  • Lollo rosso
  • Freezy lettuce
  • Microherbs; chives

Method

  1. Heat the oil and butter in a pan, add the chickpeas, broad beans and red kidney beans. Cook over a medium heat for 5 minutes until softened.
  2. To the pan, add the cumin, garlic, and onions and stir to combine.
  3. Cut the marrow in half length-ways, drizzle it with olive oil and scoop out the seeds.
  4. Spoon the mixture into the marrows.
  5. Bake in the oven at 180C for approximately 20 minutes.
  6. Once cooked, remove the marrow from the oven and allow to cool slightly before serving.
  7. Serve of a bed of salads and top with mix of microherbs.

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, April 2019

Watch the full episode below: 

