Pork flank with grilled cabbage and chermoula sauce
Chermoula sauce will add a punch of flavour to anything you serve it with and goes great with Debbie's barbecued pork flank... Juicy, succulent and full of flavour
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 300g pork flank
- 4 cloves garlic
- Small bunch coriander
- Small bunch parsley
- ½ head cabbage
- 2tsp miso
- 50g butter
- 1 lime
- 1tsp smoked paprika
- 1tsp ground cumin
- 1tsp ground coriander
- 200ml olive oil
- 100ml sunflower oil
- Salt, as needed
- 4 small potatoes
- Small handful thyme
Method
- The day before or in the morning before you want to cook the pork, marinate it in 1 tsp miso, the zest of the lime, 2 crushed cloves of garlic, the stems of the coriander, a drizzle of olive oil and a small pinch of salt. Rub it in well and leave it in the fridge, covered to marinate for up to 12 hours. This process will impart more flavour and tenderise the meat.
- In a small pot, heat the butter until it starts to foam and turns golden brown. When you see it has changed to this colour, remove it from the heat immediately and transfer to a cold bowl. Stir in the remaining teaspoon of miso until dissolved along with the juice of half the lime. Set aside to pour onto the cabbage before serving.
- To make the chermoula sauce, finely chop the parsley and coriander leaves. Add them to a bowl and add the ground coriander, cumin and paprika, juice of the remaining lime, 100ml sunflower oil and 100ml olive oil. Season with salt and mix until everything is incorporated.
- Cut the half head of cabbage into 4 wedges keeping the root intact as this will keep the leaves together.
- For the hassle-back potatoes clean the potatoes well. Make incisions two thirds of the way down from the top, very close together all the length of the potato. Place in a double layer of foil large enough to contain all four and season with salt and a good drizzle of olive oil. Place the thyme both over and under the potatoes and smash a clove of garlic and put it in the centre. Fold of the edges of the foil tightly around the potatoes and seal into a package.
- Preheat a grill pan or your BBQ. If you are using a BBQ, once the flames have died down, place the potato package onto the charcoal for 15 minutes and then move up to the grill for another 20. If you are not using the BBQ put the potatoes covered in the oven for 15 minutes at 200C and then uncover and continue for another 20.
- In the last 15 minutes of cooking the potatoes remove the pork from the fridge and leave for ten minutes. Put the pork and the cabbage onto the grill or BBQ and allow to char nicely. Carefully turn the cabbage onto the other side using a spatula and also turn the pork. Allow to char on the other side. Once they have caramelised and charred move both the cabbage and pork to the cooler outsides and allow to cook for another 5 minutes or until the pork is firm to the touch.
- Remove the pork and allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve the pork drizzled with the Chermoula dressing and the cabbage drizzled with the miso butter.
- Serve any remaining dressings on the side.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, May 2019
Watch the full episode below:
