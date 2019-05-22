menu

Blueberry and orange brioche pudding

Made with brioche rather than a standard loaf, this is a lovely light pudding. The combination of oranges and blueberries add a sharp fruity flavour to the otherwise creamy dish.

jimmy_aquilina
22 May 2019, 6:13pm
by Jimmy Aquilina

Ingredients

For the brioche bread

  • 500g flour gluten free
  • 5g xanthan gum
  • 10g dry yeast
  • 1tsp salt
  • 30g sugar
  • 6 eggs
  • 240g butter

For the cream mix

•    75g blueberries
•    2 egg yolks
•    2 whole eggs
•    40g sugar
•    300ml cream
•    Zest of 2 oranges

Method

For the brioche bread

  1. In a bowl mix the flour, yeast, salt and sugar followed by the eggs.
  2. Whisk for 10 mins, cover the bowl and leave it to rest in a warm place until the dough has doubled the size.
  3. Knock the dough and place it in the prepared tins.
  4. Leave it to prove in a warm place until it rises.  
  5. Meanwhile preheat the oven at 190°c and bake for approximately 30 mins.

For the cream mix

  1. Beat the egg yolks , whole eggs and sugar together until creamy.
  2. Add the cream, milk and the orange zest.  
  3. Slowly pour the mix over the brioche bread.
  4. Bake at a temperature of 160°c for approximately 30 mins.

More in Food
Blueberry and orange brioche pudding
Food

Blueberry and orange brioche pudding
Jimmy Aquilina
Pork flank with grilled cabbage and chermoula sauce
Food

Pork flank with grilled cabbage and chermoula sauce
Debbie Schembri
Grilled boudin blanc sausages with chicken
Food

Grilled boudin blanc sausages with chicken
Keith Abela
Baked peaches and ice-cream
Food

Baked peaches and ice-cream
Kurt Mifsud
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.