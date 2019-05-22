Blueberry and orange brioche pudding
Made with brioche rather than a standard loaf, this is a lovely light pudding. The combination of oranges and blueberries add a sharp fruity flavour to the otherwise creamy dish.
Ingredients
For the brioche bread
- 500g flour gluten free
- 5g xanthan gum
- 10g dry yeast
- 1tsp salt
- 30g sugar
- 6 eggs
- 240g butter
For the cream mix
• 75g blueberries
• 2 egg yolks
• 2 whole eggs
• 40g sugar
• 300ml cream
• Zest of 2 oranges
Method
For the brioche bread
- In a bowl mix the flour, yeast, salt and sugar followed by the eggs.
- Whisk for 10 mins, cover the bowl and leave it to rest in a warm place until the dough has doubled the size.
- Knock the dough and place it in the prepared tins.
- Leave it to prove in a warm place until it rises.
- Meanwhile preheat the oven at 190°c and bake for approximately 30 mins.
For the cream mix
- Beat the egg yolks , whole eggs and sugar together until creamy.
- Add the cream, milk and the orange zest.
- Slowly pour the mix over the brioche bread.
- Bake at a temperature of 160°c for approximately 30 mins.
More in Food