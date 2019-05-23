Mushroom, walnut and gorgonzola risotto
Toasted walnuts make a delicious addition to this creamy gorgonzola risotto
Ingredients
- 1½ cups arborio rice
- 2tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 20g button mushrooms, quartered
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
- 1tbsp fresh sage, finely chopped
- 1tbsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 200g gorgonzola dolce cheese
- 6 cups vegetable broth
- 50g walnuts, toasted
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- Fry the mushrooms and fresh sage in some olive oil for around ten minutes on low-medium heat. Set aside.
- In the same pan, add some olive oil and fry the chopped onion for about 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and chopped rosemary and fry for another minute.
- Add the arborio rice and fry the mixture for 1 minute, stirring continuously.
- Add the wine and stir for another couple of minutes.
- Add 5 cups of the vegetable broth, one by one, continuously stirring for about 20 minutes.
- Add the mushrooms, gorgonzola and parmesan cheese. Stir for a couple of minutes.
- Add the 6th cup of vegetable stock. Stir until almost all of the stock has been fully absorbed.
- Serve warm, topped off with the toasted walnuts.
