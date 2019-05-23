menu

Mushroom, walnut and gorgonzola risotto

Toasted walnuts make a delicious addition to this creamy gorgonzola risotto

tonys_foods
23 May 2019, 6:17am
by Tonys Foods

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups arborio rice
  • 2tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 20g button mushrooms, quartered
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
  • 1tbsp fresh sage, finely chopped
  • 1tbsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup dry white wine
  • 200g gorgonzola dolce cheese
  • 6 cups vegetable broth
  • 50g walnuts, toasted
  • ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

  1. Fry the mushrooms and fresh sage in some olive oil for around ten minutes on low-medium heat. Set aside.
  2. In the same pan, add some olive oil and fry the chopped onion for about 5 minutes.
  3. Add the garlic and chopped rosemary and fry for another minute.
  4. Add the arborio rice and fry the mixture for 1 minute, stirring continuously.
  5. Add the wine and stir for another couple of minutes.
  6. Add 5 cups of the vegetable broth, one by one, continuously stirring for about 20 minutes.
  7. Add the mushrooms, gorgonzola and parmesan cheese. Stir for a couple of minutes.
  8. Add the 6th cup of vegetable stock. Stir until almost all of the stock has been fully absorbed.
  9. Serve warm, topped off with the toasted walnuts.

More in Food
Mushroom, walnut and gorgonzola risotto
Food

Mushroom, walnut and gorgonzola risotto
Tonys Foods
Blueberry and orange brioche pudding
Food

Blueberry and orange brioche pudding
Jimmy Aquilina
Pork flank with grilled cabbage and chermoula sauce
Food

Pork flank with grilled cabbage and chermoula sauce
Debbie Schembri
Grilled boudin blanc sausages with chicken
Food

Grilled boudin blanc sausages with chicken
Keith Abela
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.