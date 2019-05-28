Polenta bread with garlic butter
Cornmeal is the basis for Keith's Italian-inspired recipe that's best served warm with melted garlic butter
Serves 3
Ingredients
- 40g olive oil
- 150g cornmeal / polenta
- 150g plain flour
- 2tsp baking powder
- 1tsp baking soda
- 1tbsp sugar
- ½ tsp salt
- 6 eggs
- 300g milk
- 3 Spring onions
- 3 chili
- Fresh cream, as needed
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 sticks celery
Method
- Mix the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and baking soda and place them into a mixing bowl.
- In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the milk and the eggs, chop the chilli and the spring onion into small cubes and add them to the mix.
- Mix together the wet mixture and dry mixture till they are well incorporated, slowly drizzle in the olive oil and whisk to combine.
- Line a bread tin with baking paper and pour the mixture inside.
- Bake the mix for 25-30minutes at 180°C.
- Add the fresh cream, celery and garlic to the blender and blend till it begins to separate. When the butter separates lift it out and squeeze out any excess water.
- Remove the bread from the oven and let it cool. Serve the bread with garlic butter or chilli con carne.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, May 2019
Watch the full episode below:
