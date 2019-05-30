menu

Quinoa, avocado and egg salad

Our favourite brunch duo: fluffy quinoa and soft-boiled eggs, with a warm, runny yolk served alongside cherry tomatoes and creamy avocado

james_bartolo
30 May 2019, 5:54pm
by James Bartolo

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 200g cooked quinoa
  • ½ ripe  avocado
  • Small bunch of cherry tomatoes
  • Baby spinach leaves
  • 1 boiled egg
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • Fresh herbs

Method

  1. Cook the quinoa in boiling salted water according to the instructions on the packet.
  2. Once cooked, drain the water, let cool and add the spinach olive oil, salt, pepper and the chopped fresh herbs.
  3. Cook the egg in boiling water, leave to cool under running water and peel.
  4. Peel and remove the stone from the avocado and slice the flesh into slices.
  5. Put the quinoa in a plate, add the sliced avocado, and the boiled egg.

Food
James Bartolo
