Quinoa, avocado and egg salad
Our favourite brunch duo: fluffy quinoa and soft-boiled eggs, with a warm, runny yolk served alongside cherry tomatoes and creamy avocado
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 200g cooked quinoa
- ½ ripe avocado
- Small bunch of cherry tomatoes
- Baby spinach leaves
- 1 boiled egg
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Fresh herbs
Method
- Cook the quinoa in boiling salted water according to the instructions on the packet.
- Once cooked, drain the water, let cool and add the spinach olive oil, salt, pepper and the chopped fresh herbs.
- Cook the egg in boiling water, leave to cool under running water and peel.
- Peel and remove the stone from the avocado and slice the flesh into slices.
- Put the quinoa in a plate, add the sliced avocado, and the boiled egg.
