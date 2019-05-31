Starbucks has landed: the iconic coffeehouse makes Valletta its first Malta home

Coffee lovers rejoice: the global coffee powerhouse Starbucks has opened its first store in Malta.

The iconic coffeehouse experience will open its doors on Saturday at its Valletta Waterfront store, making Malta the global brand’s 80th market.

Starbucks will bring customers in Malta a wide range of coffee beverages, from classic favourites like the café latte to bold innovations such as nitrogen-infused cold brew – each expertly and passionately handcrafted by baristas who have been entrusted with delivering an unrivalled customer experience.

Each beverage will be made with the world’s highest quality Arabica coffee, all of which is verified as 99% ethically sourced through its Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices programme, developed in partnership with Conservation International.

One of the baristas told MaltaToday each coffee cup can be traced back to the farmer who grew the produce used, and the process it underwent to make it consumable.

Starbucks Vice-President of Operations Robert Lynch said the coffeehouse wanted its first Malta store to reflect the Seattle company’s vibrant culture, and the relaxed romance of the Mediterranean. “Malta’s culture and proximity to the sea reflects Seattle’s, and the company will be feeling right at home operating on the island,” Lynch said.

“We look forward to sharing with our Maltese customers our deep pride and enthusiasm for coffee, brewed and served by a world-class team of passionate, knowledgeable baristas.”

With over 30,000 stores operating worldwide, Starbucks Malta general manager Malcolm Saliba said customers in Malta will have a bespoke environment.

“While the experience will be consistent with the values and store atmosphere that Starbucks is known for globally, what customers in Malta will see is an environment created bespoke for them, reflecting the beauty of the island’s dynamic culture.”

The company is also striving to be an industry leader in sustainability: Saliba said stores will offer 25% discounts to customers who bring in reusable mugs, while offering plastic cutlery only on request.

The company has also pledged to eliminate plastic straws from all its stores around the globe by 2020.

At a special press preview in Valletta, Lynch said that what made Starbucks unique is how it values its customers. “It’s not only about the coffee or setting, but the relationship between the barista’s and our customers.”

The Starbucks brand is brought to Malta by DB Group, who currently hold the executive license for operating and developing the brand on the island. “DB Group plans to grow its family of Starbucks partners as they develop new stores in the months and years ahead,” the hotels group said in a statement.

“DB Group shares Starbucks’ commitment to doing good, working closely with the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. Recently, the DB Group also launched the DB Group Foundation, which raises funds for a variety of local and national charity efforts.”