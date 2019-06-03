Gluten-free citrus polenta cake
This gluten-free cake is soaked with orange and honey syrup, which brings it to a whole new level
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 2 oranges
- 1 lemon
- 180g sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1tsp baking powder
- 120g butter
- 150g ground almonds
- 75g instant polenta
- Orange blossom water, as needed
- 2tbsp Tahini
- 3tbsp honey
- Pinch of salt
- Thyme, to garnish
- Greek yoghurt, to garnish
Method
- An hour before you start making the cake, place the orange in a pot full of water so that it is covered. Leave to boil for around one hour or until it feels soft.
- Once done, remove it from the heat but do not discard the water, allow to cool a little and then cut it into 6 pieces, remove the pips and blend in a liquidizer until you obtain a relatively smooth puree.
- Preheat the oven to 190 C and prepare the baking tin by rubbing the inside with extra butter and lining it with baking paper.
- In a mixing bowl beat 120g of the sugar and butter for 5 minutes until they turn a paler colour. Add in one egg at a time and beat until fully incorporated.
- Stir in the orange puree and around 8 drops of orange blossom water.
- Pour in the ground almonds, polenta, a pinch of salt, the baking powder and the zest of the lemon. Mix thoroughly until homogenous.
- Pour the mixture into the baking tin and place in the oven to bake for 25 minutes or until well risen and a skewer comes out clean.
- In the meantime make the syrup by pouring 200ml of the water that you used to boil the orange into a small pot. Add the remaining 50g sugar, 5 drops of orange blossom water, 1 tablespoon honey and the juice of the second orange. Boil for 5 minutes untill the sugar has dissolved and it becomes a little more viscous.
- Once the cake is done, remove from the oven and when still hot pour over the syrup.
- In a small bowl combine the tahini and the honey. When the cake has cooled spread the top with the honey and tahini mix and scatter over thyme leaves.
- Serve with the greek yoghurt.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, May 2019
Watch the full episode below:
More in Food