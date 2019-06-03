menu

Homemade focaccia

Focaccia: crusty on the outside, chewy on the inside, and so much better when it's homemade

kurt_mifsud
3 June 2019, 5:20pm
by Kurt Mifsud

Ingredients

  • 400g bread flour
  • 100g wholemeal flour
  • 10g salt
  • 1 sachet instant yeast
  • 300ml water

Method

  1. Bring together in a bowl and then knead for approximately 15 mins.
  2. Allow to rise in a clean bowl covered in cling film for 2 hours minimum. Leave up to a maximum of 24 hours.
  3. Once it has risen, place baking paper in a dish covering the sides. Gently place the dough, stretching it to fill all corners of the dish. 
  4. Allow to prove in the dish for 40 mins.
  5. Using your fingers, press straight down to create deep dimples. Brush top with olive oil. Sprinkle with the sea salt and rosemary
  6. Bake at 180˚C for 20-40mins until golden brown. 
  7. Serve warm. 

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, May 2019

Watch the full episode below: 

