Food
Homemade focaccia
Focaccia: crusty on the outside, chewy on the inside, and so much better when it's homemade
Ingredients
- 400g bread flour
- 100g wholemeal flour
- 10g salt
- 1 sachet instant yeast
- 300ml water
Method
- Bring together in a bowl and then knead for approximately 15 mins.
- Allow to rise in a clean bowl covered in cling film for 2 hours minimum. Leave up to a maximum of 24 hours.
- Once it has risen, place baking paper in a dish covering the sides. Gently place the dough, stretching it to fill all corners of the dish.
- Allow to prove in the dish for 40 mins.
- Using your fingers, press straight down to create deep dimples. Brush top with olive oil. Sprinkle with the sea salt and rosemary
- Bake at 180˚C for 20-40mins until golden brown.
- Serve warm.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, May 2019
Watch the full episode below:
More in Food