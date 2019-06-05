Malta's first ever food truck and craft beer festival coming your way this Friday

Get ready to spend a fun-filled day with family and friends, indulging in some of Malta’s top mobile cuisines, lounging in the sun and enjoying an ice-cold craft beer.

Listen to music, watch your children enjoy the kids activities, or feast your eyes on the coolest custom automobiles you’ve ever seen, with some thirty awesome custom choppers and lowriders expected to be on display. All this is thanks to Malta’s foremost chop shops: ProRides, Chopper Customs and the internationally renowned bike-builder Phil Piper from Choppershack.

Expect a wide range of rare and tasty beers served on draught (no commercial beers sold, only premium, small-batch, craft beers), which you probably have never seen before! We can guarantee you'll be falling in love with them. Pair the beers with trendy street food served in a friendly environment, and that’s your day out!

Foodies will find themselves in heaven with over thirty food options to choose from (both savoury and sweets) as well as a list of over twenty five craft beers that are both hard-to-come-by and genuinely delicious. All food and beer lists were curated specifically for the event to make sure that there is something for every foodie out there! Expect everything from mouth-watering tacos, decadent burgers and sandwiches, flavourful curries you can only dream of, as well as a whole list of great bites to go with those beers! And of course there’s a lot of sweet options too like bubble waffles, ice cream rolls, chocolate kebabs and all the candy you could wish for!

Truck List:

Kuya Food Truck (asian)

El Traco (mexican)

Sofrito (vegetarian/italian)

Olie’s (chocolate kebab/coffee)

Roll & Chill (ice cream rolls/bubble waffle)

Miss Ellen’s Travelling Treats (candy)

(truck list subject to update & change)

Beer List:

Tropic of Thunder Lager (Stone USA)

Tangerine Express (Stone USA)

Arrogant Bastard - Bourbon Barrel Aged version (Stone USA)

Enter Night Metallica Pilsner (Stone Berlin)

Fear//Movie//Lions (Stone USA)

Notorious POG (Stone Berlin)

Delta IPA (Brussels Beer Project Belgium)

Grosse Bertha (BBP, Belgium)

Dark Sister (BBP, Belgium)

Jungle Joy (BBP, Belgium)

Arawak (BBP, Belgium)

Green Gold (Mikkeller, Denmark)

Deception (Mikkeller, Denmark)

American Dream (Mikkeller, Denmark)

Blow Out (Mikkeller, Denmark)

Thaipa (Mikkeller, Denmark)

Shall We Hop a Beer (Mikkeller NYC)

Do Stuff Together (Mikkeller San Diego)

Energibajer (Mikkeller, Denmark)

Chipotle Porter (Mikkeller, Denmark)

Evergreen (Mikkeller, Denmark)

Dirty Bastard (Founders, USA)

Kentucky Breakfast Stout (Founders, USA)

Biscotti Break (Evil Twin, USA)

True & False Bourbon - Bourbon Barrel Aged version (BBP, Belgium)

(beer list subject to update & change)

About Phil Piper

Phil is well-known in the global, customised motorbike circuit and is originally from England however he moved to Malta in recent years and is now based here. He has been in the custom bike game for many decades, and in the 1990s he was selected to be the subject of a TV documentary about custom bike building and later in 2006 was featured as one of the contestants on The Great British Biker Build Off (Discovery Channel) and the following years Bennetts Biker Build Off (Men & Motors Channel). His bikes have been featured internationally in a number of top magazines including Easyriders, The Horse, Back Street Heroes, Freeway, 100% Biker and many more. Taps & Trucks is honoured to collaborate with such a passionate person.