menu

Roasted harissa cauliflower bites

Stephan Hogan, Executive Head Chef at The Summer Kitchen at Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa, spices things up with this simple and flavouriful recipe: Rose harissa cauliflower with kale, capers, ricotta, toasted hazelnuts and moût de raisin dressing

11 June 2019, 6:37pm

For the Harissa paste

Ingredients

  • 1000g ripe tomatoes
  • 150g fresh red chillies
  • 15g tomato paste
  • 1 red pepper (roasted, peeled and seeded)
  • 6 garlic cloves
  • Good extra virgin olive oil
  • 8g cumin seeds
  • 5g coriander seeds
  • 6g smoked paprika
  • 6g fennel seeds
  • Small piece fresh ginger
  • Handful of rose petals (edible)
  • 15ml rose water
  • 10g sugar
  • Salt
  • Cracked black pepper

Method

  1. Toast all the dry spices in a non-stick pan over a low flame. Allow to cool a blend in a spice grinder.
  2. Place all the other ingredients in a food processor and pulse (not too fine, it should retain some texture).  Add the dry spices and check seasoning.
  3. Transfer to clean jars and top with more olive oil. Store in a cool place.

 

For the roasted harissa cauliflower

Ingredients

  • 1 medium cauliflower, large wedges
  • 3tbsp Harissa Paste (From Harissa Recipe)
  • 15ml olive oil
  • Pinch ground turmeric
  • Salt & pepper
  • Kale leaves, washed and patted dry (stalk removed)
  • 2 tubs micro coriander cress
  • 20g Lilliput capers
  • 250g fresh ricotta, crumbled
  • Few toasted hazelnuts
  • 3og grape must mustard
  • 25g raisins (soaked in warm water)
  • 15ml sherry vinegar
  • 2g cumin
  • 10ml lemon juice
  • 100ml olive oil
  • 15g Greek yoghurt
  • Warm water (to let down the dressing to desired consistency)

Method 

  1. Rub the cauliflower wedges with the harissa, dust with the turmeric. Drizzle with the olive oil and season. Roast in a hot pre-set oven at 180 degrees until charred and still has some texture.
  2. In a blender, place the grape must mustard, raisins, sherry vinegar, cumin and lemon juice. Blend on low speed and gradually add the olive until incorporated. Transfer to a bowl and fold in the Greek yoghurt. Adjust seasoning and let down with a few drops of warm water.
  3. Dress the kale leaves and coriander cress with the grape must mustard dressing, place in the centre of the plate and surround with a few wedges of the cauliflower, sprinkle over the capers, hazelnuts and ricotta. 

More in Food
Roasted harissa cauliflower bites
Food

Roasted harissa cauliflower bites
Malta's first ever food truck and craft beer festival coming your way this Friday
Food

Malta's first ever food truck and craft beer festival coming your way this Friday
Homemade focaccia
Food

Homemade focaccia
Kurt Mifsud
Gluten-free citrus polenta cake
Food

Gluten-free citrus polenta cake
Debbie Schembri
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.