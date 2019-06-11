Roasted harissa cauliflower bites
Stephan Hogan, Executive Head Chef at The Summer Kitchen at Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa, spices things up with this simple and flavouriful recipe: Rose harissa cauliflower with kale, capers, ricotta, toasted hazelnuts and moût de raisin dressing
For the Harissa paste
Ingredients
- 1000g ripe tomatoes
- 150g fresh red chillies
- 15g tomato paste
- 1 red pepper (roasted, peeled and seeded)
- 6 garlic cloves
- Good extra virgin olive oil
- 8g cumin seeds
- 5g coriander seeds
- 6g smoked paprika
- 6g fennel seeds
- Small piece fresh ginger
- Handful of rose petals (edible)
- 15ml rose water
- 10g sugar
- Salt
- Cracked black pepper
Method
- Toast all the dry spices in a non-stick pan over a low flame. Allow to cool a blend in a spice grinder.
- Place all the other ingredients in a food processor and pulse (not too fine, it should retain some texture). Add the dry spices and check seasoning.
- Transfer to clean jars and top with more olive oil. Store in a cool place.
For the roasted harissa cauliflower
Ingredients
- 1 medium cauliflower, large wedges
- 3tbsp Harissa Paste (From Harissa Recipe)
- 15ml olive oil
- Pinch ground turmeric
- Salt & pepper
- Kale leaves, washed and patted dry (stalk removed)
- 2 tubs micro coriander cress
- 20g Lilliput capers
- 250g fresh ricotta, crumbled
- Few toasted hazelnuts
- 3og grape must mustard
- 25g raisins (soaked in warm water)
- 15ml sherry vinegar
- 2g cumin
- 10ml lemon juice
- 100ml olive oil
- 15g Greek yoghurt
- Warm water (to let down the dressing to desired consistency)
Method
- Rub the cauliflower wedges with the harissa, dust with the turmeric. Drizzle with the olive oil and season. Roast in a hot pre-set oven at 180 degrees until charred and still has some texture.
- In a blender, place the grape must mustard, raisins, sherry vinegar, cumin and lemon juice. Blend on low speed and gradually add the olive until incorporated. Transfer to a bowl and fold in the Greek yoghurt. Adjust seasoning and let down with a few drops of warm water.
- Dress the kale leaves and coriander cress with the grape must mustard dressing, place in the centre of the plate and surround with a few wedges of the cauliflower, sprinkle over the capers, hazelnuts and ricotta.
More in Food