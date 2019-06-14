Classic Yorkshire puddings
Pair your next Sunday roast with Debbie's Yorkshire pudding recipe and you can't go wrong
Equipment
- 1 muffin tin
- 1 measuring jug
- 1 whisk
Ingredients
- 120g plain flour
- 150ml milk
- 50ml water
- 2 eggs
- Large pinch of salt
- Beef dripping, to coat
Method
- Start preheating the oven to 230 C.
- Combine the salt, water and milk in a measuring jug. Crack in the eggs and whisk.
- Sieve the flour directly into the mixture and whisk every so often. Stop adding flour when you reach the consistency of cream.
- Whisk well till everything is very smooth and then put the batter in the fridge to rest for half an hour.
- In the meantime coat the inside of the muffin tin with beef dripping, applying liberally until you have half a centimetre. Put in the oven and allow to get ripping hot, potentially smoking.
- Once the half hour has passed and the dripping is incredibly hot remove the batter from the fridge, whisk again and turn on two burners onto a low heat.
- Carefully remove the super-hot muffin tin from the oven and very carefully put it over the two burners so that the dripping does not cool.
- Very quickly pour your batter directly in the centre of each hole half way up.
- Transfer back to the oven. Cook for 15 mins at 230 C and then lower down to 190 C for another 8 minutes to continue to crisp up without burning. Do not be tempted to open the oven door whilst cooking as they will collapse!
- Remove from the oven and serve immediately.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, June 2019
Watch the full episode below:
