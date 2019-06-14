menu

Classic Yorkshire puddings

Pair your next Sunday roast with Debbie's Yorkshire pudding recipe and you can't go wrong

debbie_schembri
14 June 2019, 5:43pm
by Debbie Schembri

Equipment

  • 1 muffin tin
  • 1 measuring jug
  • 1 whisk

Ingredients

  • 120g plain flour
  • 150ml milk
  • 50ml water
  • 2 eggs
  • Large pinch of salt
  • Beef dripping, to coat

Method

  1. Start preheating the oven to 230 C.
  2. Combine the salt, water and milk in a measuring jug. Crack in the eggs and whisk.
  3. Sieve the flour directly into the mixture and whisk every so often. Stop adding flour when you reach the consistency of cream.
  4. Whisk well till everything is very smooth and then put the batter in the fridge to rest for half an hour.
  5. In the meantime coat the inside of the muffin tin with beef dripping, applying liberally until you have half a centimetre. Put in the oven and allow to get ripping hot, potentially smoking.
  6. Once the half hour has passed and the dripping is incredibly hot remove the batter from the fridge, whisk again and turn on two burners onto a low heat.
  7. Carefully remove the super-hot muffin tin from the oven and very carefully put it over the two burners so that the dripping does not cool.
  8. Very quickly pour your batter directly in the centre of each hole half way up.
  9. Transfer back to the oven. Cook for 15 mins at 230 C and then lower down to 190 C for another 8 minutes to continue to crisp up without burning. Do not be tempted to open the oven door whilst cooking as they will collapse!
  10. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, June 2019 

Watch the full episode below: 

More in Food
Classic Yorkshire puddings
Food

Classic Yorkshire puddings
Debbie Schembri
Roasted harissa cauliflower bites
Food

Roasted harissa cauliflower bites
Malta's first ever food truck and craft beer festival coming your way this Friday
Food

Malta's first ever food truck and craft beer festival coming your way this Friday
Homemade focaccia
Food

Homemade focaccia
Kurt Mifsud
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.