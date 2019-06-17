Braised beef short rib and gravy
Short rib makes a wonderful gravy and would go perfectly with Yorkshire puddings
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1.5kg beef short rib
- 4 finely sliced onions
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1tbsp sundried tomato kunserva
- 2 bay leaves
- Small bunch of thyme
- 5 peppercorns
- Salt, as needed
- Vegetable oil, as needed
- 1tbsp honey
- 1tsp mustard
- 1tsp miso
- 5 dashes Worchestire sauce
- 200ml beer
- 2tsp butter
Method
- Place the sauté pan on a high heat and allow to get very hot. Cut the short rib into 4 pieces and season well with salt.
- Drizzle in vegetable oil and fry on each side until golden brown. Transfer the ribs to the roasting tray.
- Deglaze the pan by pouring in the beer. Allow to boil and burn off the alcohol for 2 minutes. Pour over the beef in the roasting pan.
- Add half the onions to the pan on medium heat along with the sliced garlic, bay leaf, thyme, peppercorns and kunserva. Cook until the onions have become softer and coloured, approximately 5 mins. Season with salt and add to the beef.
- Top up the roasting tray with water until the beef is almost covered. Cover with foil and place in an oven set to 100 C. Leave to cook overnight or for 8 hours.
- Once cooked, uncover and remove the meat from the bone. Shred all the meat until very fine.
- In a sauté pan, gently fry the remaining half of the onions for ten minutes, slowly caramelising them. Pour in the braising liquid from the beef holding back any of the aromatics.
- Add the honey, miso and mustard and reduce until gravy consistency. Taste and adjust seasoning and if it is right remove from the heat and stir in the butter.
- Serve with Yorkshire puddings and the shredded beef that has been warmed through.
- Discover how to make a perfect Yorkshire pudding here.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, June 2019
Watch the full episode below:
