menu

Braised beef short rib and gravy

Short rib makes a wonderful gravy and would go perfectly with Yorkshire puddings

debbie_schembri
17 June 2019, 5:32pm
by Debbie Schembri

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1.5kg beef short rib
  • 4 finely sliced onions
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1tbsp sundried tomato kunserva
  • 2 bay leaves
  • Small bunch of thyme
  • 5 peppercorns
  • Salt, as needed
  • Vegetable oil, as needed
  • 1tbsp honey
  • 1tsp mustard
  • 1tsp miso
  • 5 dashes Worchestire sauce
  • 200ml beer
  • 2tsp butter

Method

  1. Place the sauté pan on a high heat and allow to get very hot. Cut the short rib into 4 pieces and season well with salt.
  2. Drizzle in vegetable oil and fry on each side until golden brown. Transfer the ribs to the roasting tray.
  3. Deglaze the pan by pouring in the beer. Allow to boil and burn off the alcohol for 2 minutes. Pour over the beef in the roasting pan.
  4. Add half the onions to the pan on medium heat along with the sliced garlic, bay leaf, thyme, peppercorns and kunserva. Cook until the onions have become softer and coloured, approximately 5 mins. Season with salt and add to the beef.
  5. Top up the roasting tray with water until the beef is almost covered. Cover with foil and place in an oven set to 100 C. Leave to cook overnight or for 8 hours.
  6. Once cooked, uncover and remove the meat from the bone. Shred all the meat until very fine.
  7. In a sauté pan, gently fry the remaining half of the onions for ten minutes, slowly caramelising them. Pour in the braising liquid from the beef holding back any of the aromatics.
  8. Add the honey, miso and mustard and reduce until gravy consistency. Taste and adjust seasoning and if it is right remove from the heat and stir in the butter.
  9. Serve with Yorkshire puddings and the shredded beef that has been warmed through.
  10. Discover how to make a perfect Yorkshire pudding here

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, June 2019 

Watch the full episode below: 

More in Food
Braised beef short rib and gravy
Food

Braised beef short rib and gravy
Debbie Schembri
Classic Yorkshire puddings
Food

Classic Yorkshire puddings
Debbie Schembri
Roasted harissa cauliflower bites
Food

Roasted harissa cauliflower bites
Malta's first ever food truck and craft beer festival coming your way this Friday
Food

Malta's first ever food truck and craft beer festival coming your way this Friday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.