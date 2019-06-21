Octopus stewed in red wine
This tender, succulent octopus is cooked slowly in a red wine sauce and served with kusksu pasta
Ingredients
- 500g octopus
- 350g red wine
- 1 half orange
- 1 head garlic
- 70g kusksu
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 lemons
- 2 small onions
- 1 small carrot
- 1Tbsp toasted pine nuts
- 1Tbsp currents
- 3 sprigs parsley
- 2 sprigs basil
- 1Tbsp kunserva
- 2Tbsp tomato polpa
- 1Tsp capers 1
- 10 caper berries
- 4 bay leaves
- Salt, as needed
- Black pepper, as needed
- Olive oil, as needed
Method
- In a pot place the octopus, thyme, orange, red wine, half of the garlic, one onion skin on, bay leaf and black pepper to taste. Place on a high heat and boil for 2 hours, topping up with water whenever needed.
- Check to see if the octopus is cooked. If cooked leave it cool in the liquid for around 30 minutes.
- Peel the skin off the tentacles and reserve them for later use. Chop the head into small cubes and reserve for later.
- Place a second pot of boiling water on a high heat, and season well with salt. Boil the kusksu for roughly 5 minutes.
- Remove the kusksu and refresh with cold water to stop the cooking.
- Add a little oil in a sauté pan and place on a low heat. Start by peeling and chopping the carrots and onions and cook on a low heat with some salt. Cook till soft.
- Chop the garlic into slices and add them to pan along with 4 basil leaves, cook for an extra 2 minutes.
- Add the chopped octopus and the braised skin. Sauté for around 5 minutes on a low heat. Next add the kunserva and cook for a further 30 seconds.
- Add the octopus stock and the chopped tomatoes to the sauté pan and cook for around 5 minutes till the stock and polpa have reduced by half.
- Add the currents, capers, pine nuts and par-cooked kusksu to the pan, add a splash of olive oil and stir constantly till the mixture resembles a risotto.
- Chop the basil and parsley and add them to the pan.
- Transfer the kusksu to a plate and top with cleaned octopus, caper berries and more fresh basil & toasted pine nuts.
- Serve as needed.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, June 2019
