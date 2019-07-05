menu

Southern fried rabbit

A recipe for fried rabbit, done Southern style. Here, Keith coats the rabbit in seasoned flour and corn flour and fries it until beautifully crisp.

keith_abela
5 July 2019, 1:25pm
by Keith Abela

Ingredients

  • 1 whole rabbit
  • 200g plain white flour
  • 200g corn flour
  • 4 garlic heads
  • 1 Tbsp coriander seeds
  • 1 Tbsp fennel seed
  • 11 Tbsp black pepper
  • ½ Tbsp dried thyme
  • ½ Tbsp rosemary, dried
  • Salt, as needed
  • Frying oil, as needed
  • Corn flour, extra as needed
  • Red wine vinegar, as needed

Method

  1. Season rabbit with salt a leave to sit for around 5 minutes.
  2. Blend the spices and dried herbs together and add the to a bowl, season with salt and add the weighed out flour and corn flour.
  3. Peel and chop the garlic and add them to a new bowl. To this bowl add a little corn flour and red wine vinegar. Whisk till you form a very lose batter.
  4. Add the rabbit to seasoned flour, and cover well, pressing down on the flour. Add the floured rabbit to the corn flour/garlic slurry and dip in.
  5. Remove the rabbit form the garlic slurry and toss in the bowl containing the seasoned flour.
  6. Leave the rabbit inside of this bowl for around 10 minutes so that the flour stick onto the rabbit properly.
  7. Fill a pot with neutral oil and bring up to a temperature of 140'C for the legs, neck and forearms. And 180'C for the back and loins.
  8. Cook the loin for around 8 minutes and the legs, forearms and necks for between 15- 20 minutes.

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, June 2019 

Watch the full episode below: 

