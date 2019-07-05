Southern fried rabbit
A recipe for fried rabbit, done Southern style. Here, Keith coats the rabbit in seasoned flour and corn flour and fries it until beautifully crisp.
Ingredients
- 1 whole rabbit
- 200g plain white flour
- 200g corn flour
- 4 garlic heads
- 1 Tbsp coriander seeds
- 1 Tbsp fennel seed
- 11 Tbsp black pepper
- ½ Tbsp dried thyme
- ½ Tbsp rosemary, dried
- Salt, as needed
- Frying oil, as needed
- Corn flour, extra as needed
- Red wine vinegar, as needed
Method
- Season rabbit with salt a leave to sit for around 5 minutes.
- Blend the spices and dried herbs together and add the to a bowl, season with salt and add the weighed out flour and corn flour.
- Peel and chop the garlic and add them to a new bowl. To this bowl add a little corn flour and red wine vinegar. Whisk till you form a very lose batter.
- Add the rabbit to seasoned flour, and cover well, pressing down on the flour. Add the floured rabbit to the corn flour/garlic slurry and dip in.
- Remove the rabbit form the garlic slurry and toss in the bowl containing the seasoned flour.
- Leave the rabbit inside of this bowl for around 10 minutes so that the flour stick onto the rabbit properly.
- Fill a pot with neutral oil and bring up to a temperature of 140'C for the legs, neck and forearms. And 180'C for the back and loins.
- Cook the loin for around 8 minutes and the legs, forearms and necks for between 15- 20 minutes.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, June 2019
Watch the full episode below:
