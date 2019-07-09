Malta’s much loved wine festival in Valletta celebrates Marsovin centenary

Marsovin will hold its much-loved annual Wine Festival at Hastings Gardens, Valletta, from the 12-14 July, celebrating Marsovin’s 100th year anniversary.

As always, the festival will feature some of the very best things in life – daily performances from some of Malta’s top entertainers and, of course, a vast selection of over 30 certified DOK- and IĠT-quality wines from grapes grown around Malta and Gozo.

Those attending this year’s festival will also be given Marsovin’s limited edition 100th anniversary premium wine glass to use during the event and to take home as a token of this momentous occasion.

The wine will be served from a variety of different bars carefully spread across Hastings Gardens, and will use the tried-and-tested token system that encourages patrons to taste and enjoy the selection of quality wines made available, without over consuming.

Similarly to previous years, Marsovin has created a dedicated ‘Wine Educational Area’ that will offer fun and interactive ways for guests to learn more about wine. Perfect for viticulture novices and enthusiasts, it will feature a blind tasting of a selection of wines, followed by a detailed explanation of each one, and the opportunity to win a prize. To book your place, kindly email [email protected].

Meanwhile, Marsovin has also engaged various restaurants and caterers. They will showcase their cuisine – in a small-but tempting selection of dishes – at very reasonable prices. Renowned Asian fusion restaurant, TemptAsian, will man a sushi bar; Eat Me I’m Famous will offer freshly-made pizza; The Palace Hotel will be present with premium cold cuts and cheeses; Fat Louie’s will serve some of their signature dishes; and, last but not least, The Pulled Meat Company will prepare an array of mouth-watering Maltese dishes and more.

Finally, the artists in this year’s line-up include some of Malta and Gozo’s leading bands, Red Electrick, The Travellers and The New Victorians, as well as multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter - Matthew James; the fresh up and coming band Royals and Analise & Band who will be singing along to some popular tunes.

How does it work?

A fee of €20 per person will be paid on entrance. Entrance price includes €20 worth of wine tokens and Marsovin’s limited edition 100th Anniversary premium wine glass to use during the event and to take home. Wine tokens can be exchanged at all wine bars in the form of a taster, by the glass or by the bottle.

Entry tickets can also be purchased in advance from The Master Cellar in Naxxar and Marsovin Cellars in Paola.

So indulge your senses and be sure not to miss The Marsovin Summer Festival 2019!

For more information visit: www.marsovinwinefestival.com

Contact us on: (+356) 23662383 / (+356) 23662382 / (+356) 21824918 or send us email: [email protected]