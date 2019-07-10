Chicken tandoori skewers
Summer is finally upon us and nothing says Summer like an outdoor BBQ. It's time to grab your tongs, fire up the grill and try out these chicken skewers marinated in tandoori spices
Makes 10
Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts, cut into rough cubes
- 250g Greek yoghurt
- 2 tbsp fresh ginger, finely minced
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp cumin
- 1 tbsp coriander
- 1 tsp Fenugreek owder
- 3 tbsp Garam Masala
- 1 tbsp turmeric
- 1 tsp curry powder
- 1 tsp mustard powder
- 1 tsp Cardomon powder
- Salt & pepper - pinch
- 1 tsp coriander
- 1 tbsp paprika
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 whole Lemon, cut into wedges
- 2 tbsp red food colouring (for extra vibrance)
Method
- If using wooden skewers, place the skewers into a flat baking dish and cover with water. Allow the wooden skewers to soak while you prep the recipe. If you’re using metal skewers, you do not need to pre-soak.
- Start by cutting up the chicken breasts into rouch cubes and placing them in a bowl.
- Combine all the other ingredients in a large bowl and mix well.
- Add the chicken breast to the wet mixture, combine well for full coverage of the chicken pieces.
- Cover the bowl with cling film and place in the fridge to marinate for a minimum of 4 hours.
- Place the chicken pieces onto the skewers being careful not to place them on too tightly. Push the pieces together so that they are touching and flush with each other, but not too tight.
- While you are skewering the chicken, preheat your indoor or outdoor BBQ grill to medium heat. Brush the grill with some olive oil.
- Place the prepared chicken skewers onto the BBQ grill.
- Grill for about 10 minutes, making sure to rotate regularly for uniform cooking throughout.
- Once done, remove from the grill and garnish with your chopped coriander. Serve immediately with lemon wedges, spritzing lemon juice over their chicken skewers as desired.
