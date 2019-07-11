Homemade mezze platter
At Broadside Terrace, Chef Hasan Deli sets out his wonderful mezze recipes that are served complimentary when dining at this great eatery
HUMMUS
Ingredients
- 50g chick peas
- 10g tahini
- Pinch of salta
Method
- Blend chick peas ogether with tahini and salt
BABA GHANOUSH
Ingredients
- 100g grilled aubergines
- 10g peppers
- 10g tomato
- Pinch of salt
- 3Tbsp olive oil
Method
- Combine grilled peeled aubergines, finely chopped green and red peppers and salt.
MOUTABEL
Ingredients
- 100g aubergines
- 20g plain white yogurt
- 10g tahini
- Pinch of salt
Method
- Blend grilled peeled aubergines, tahini yogurt and salt.
TZATZIKI
Ingredients
- 200ml plain white yogurt
- 20g mint
- 50g cucumber
- Pinch of salt
Method
- The day before, drain yogurt by putting in a cloth, so water is extracted out.
- Combine drained yogurt, fresh mint cucumber and salt.
