Homemade mezze platter

At Broadside Terrace, Chef Hasan Deli sets out his wonderful mezze recipes that are served complimentary when dining at this great eatery

11 July 2019, 3:57pm

HUMMUS

Ingredients

  • 50g chick peas
  • 10g tahini
  • Pinch of  salta

Method

  1. Blend chick peas ogether with tahini and salt

BABA GHANOUSH

Ingredients

  • 100g grilled aubergines
  • 10g peppers
  • 10g tomato
  • Pinch of salt
  • 3Tbsp olive oil

Method

  1. Combine grilled peeled aubergines, finely chopped green and red peppers and salt.

Hasan Deli at Broadside Terrace
MOUTABEL

Ingredients

  • 100g  aubergines
  • 20g plain white yogurt
  • 10g tahini
  • Pinch of salt

Method

  1. Blend grilled peeled aubergines, tahini yogurt and salt.

TZATZIKI

Ingredients

  • 200ml plain white yogurt
  • 20g mint
  • 50g cucumber
  • Pinch of salt

Method

  1. The  day before, drain yogurt by putting in a cloth, so water is  extracted out.
  2. Combine drained yogurt, fresh mint cucumber and salt.

