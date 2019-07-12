menu

Summery rice salad

Easy to make and delicious to eat, this rice salad is the perfect summertime meal. Brought to you by Good Earth

12 July 2019, 6:48am

Ingredients

  • 175g long grain brown rice
  • 1 yellow pepper, finely chopped
  • 100g mushrooms, finely sliced
  • 2 spring onions, thinly sliced
  • 3 tomatoes, deseeded and diced
  • ½ cucumber, chopped
  • A few black olives, chopped
  • Af ew crisp lettuce leaves
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 5 Tbsp Pantaleo extra virgin olive oil
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 Tbsp freshly chopped parsley

Method

  1. In a large pot bring the water to the boil, add the rice and cook for about 35 minutes. Remove from the heat and leaving it covered let it rest for 10 minutes before draining. Drain and allow to cool.
  2. Meanwhile prepare the dressing: in a small bowl mix the lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil and a bit of freshly ground pepper together. Set aside and allow to infuse.
  3. Mix the pepper, mushrooms, spring onions, tomatoes, cucumber and black olives together in a bowl. Carefully fold in the cooled rice. Then stir in the dressing and serve on a bed of lettuce and sprinkle with chopped parsley.

 

Food
