Mediterranean turkey burger
Making a turkey burger is easy. It just takes a few of Anthony and Samantha's secrets to get the perfect juicy grilled turkey burger. A healthy alternative to beef
Serves 2
Ingredients
For the patties
- 400g turkey mince
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 sundried tomatoes, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp black olives, chopped
- 100g feta cheese, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp mint, fresh & finely chopped
- 1 tbsp basil, fresh & finely chopped
- 1 tbsp oregano, fresh & finely chopped
- Salt & pepper, large pinch each
For the garlic sauce
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4-5 mint leaves, finely chopped
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tsp white wine vinegar
Method
- Combine all the ingredients for the burger patties together in a large bowl. Make sure to combine well.
- Cover with cling film and let rest in the refrigerator for at least one hour.
- When you are happy with the chilling time, and form the mince mix into patties. You should get about 4 patties with the recommended ingredient amounts.
- Place the newly formed burger patties on a baking tray and allow to set in the fridge for another hour.
- In the meantime, combine all your sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Refrigerate until your burgers are ready to serve.
- Preheat your barbecue grill to a medium heat.
- Once the patties have chilled, place them on the bbq and grill them for around 5 minutes on each side (10 minutes in total).
- Once fully cooked, serve hot on a charred burger bun with some leafy greens, a dollop of your home made garlic sauce, and a slice of spicy cheese on top.
