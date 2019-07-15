menu

Mediterranean turkey burger

Making a turkey burger is easy. It just takes a few of Anthony and Samantha's secrets to get the perfect juicy grilled turkey burger. A healthy alternative to beef

15 July 2019, 4:07pm
by Tonys Foods

Serves 2

Ingredients

For the patties

  • 400g turkey mince
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 sundried tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp black olives, chopped
  • 100g feta cheese, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp mint, fresh & finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp basil, fresh & finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp oregano, fresh & finely chopped
  • Salt & pepper, large pinch each

For the garlic sauce

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4-5 mint leaves, finely chopped
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp white wine vinegar

Method

  1. Combine all the ingredients for the burger patties together in a large bowl. Make sure to combine well.
  2. Cover with cling film and let rest in the refrigerator for at least one hour.
  3. When you are happy with the chilling time, and form the mince mix into patties. You should get about 4 patties with the recommended ingredient amounts.
  4. Place the newly formed burger patties on a baking tray and allow to set in the fridge for another hour.
  5. In the meantime, combine all your sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Refrigerate until your burgers are ready to serve.
  6. Preheat your barbecue grill to a medium heat.
  7. Once the patties have chilled, place them on the bbq and grill them for around 5 minutes on each side (10 minutes in total).
  8. Once fully cooked, serve hot on a charred burger bun with some leafy greens, a dollop of your home made garlic sauce, and a slice of spicy cheese on top.

Mediterranean turkey burger
Mediterranean turkey burger
