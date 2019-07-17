Hot cakes with mixed berries and ice-cream
Bursting with berry-rich flavour, Chef Mark Miller's fluffy pancakes are perfectly complemented by maple syrup and ice-cream
Serves 2
Ingredients
For the pancakes
- 1 & ½ cups self raising flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ¼ cup caster sugar
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 60g butter, melted, cooled
- 250ml milk
- ½ tsp vanilla essence
- Toasted coconut flakes
- Vanila ice-cream
- Powder sugar
- Maple syrup
For the berry compote
- 500g frozen mixed berries
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- ½ cinnamon stick
Method
- Stir flour and baking powder into a medium mixing bowl.
- Stir in sugar. Combine eggs, butter, milk & vanilla essence into a jug.
- Pour in the bowl, use a whisk to mix to a smooth batter. Cover in plastic for 10 minutes.
- In the meantime, add frozen berries, sugar, vanilla essence and cinnamon stick into a pot to reduce for 10 mins on a low heat. Leave to cool.
- Back to the pancakes: heat a medium non-stick frying pan over medium-low heat. Lightly oil with cooking spray.
- Pour ¼ cup of the batter into the pan and cook until small bubbles appear on the surface.
- Turn over and cook until golden and cooked through.Place pancakes on plate and pour the appropriate amount of compote to your liking.
- Scoop some ice-cream on top of it, garnish with coconut flakes and powder sugar. Pour some madle syrup on top until satisfied.
Don't have time to make your own from scratch? Grab a pancake stack from Two Buoy's in St.Julian's and you won't be disappointed !
