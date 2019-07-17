Hot cakes with mixed berries and ice-cream

Serves 2

Ingredients

For the pancakes

1 & ½ cups self raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ cup caster sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

60g butter, melted, cooled

250ml milk

½ tsp vanilla essence

Toasted coconut flakes

Vanila ice-cream

Powder sugar

Maple syrup

For the berry compote

500g frozen mixed berries

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

½ cinnamon stick

Method

Stir flour and baking powder into a medium mixing bowl. Stir in sugar. Combine eggs, butter, milk & vanilla essence into a jug. Pour in the bowl, use a whisk to mix to a smooth batter. Cover in plastic for 10 minutes. In the meantime, add frozen berries, sugar, vanilla essence and cinnamon stick into a pot to reduce for 10 mins on a low heat. Leave to cool. Back to the pancakes: heat a medium non-stick frying pan over medium-low heat. Lightly oil with cooking spray. Pour ¼ cup of the batter into the pan and cook until small bubbles appear on the surface. Turn over and cook until golden and cooked through.Place pancakes on plate and pour the appropriate amount of compote to your liking. Scoop some ice-cream on top of it, garnish with coconut flakes and powder sugar. Pour some madle syrup on top until satisfied.

Don't have time to make your own from scratch? Grab a pancake stack from Two Buoy's in St.Julian's and you won't be disappointed !