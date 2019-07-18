menu

Fig and walnut salad

Summer means delicious fruits like figs and there's no better way to eat them than in a salad full of flavour and texture, which makes use of the classic pairing: sweet figs and roasted walnuts

18 July 2019, 7:09am
by Marrow

Serves 2

Ingredients

For the salad

  • 400g fresh figs
  • 300g cherry tomatoes
  • 300g Maltese rucola
  • 100g walnuts

For the dressing

  • 3 tbsp maple syrup
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp Modena balsamic vinegar
  • 1 squeeze of lemon

Method

  1. Roast the walnuts for 10 minutes in a preheated oven at 180 °C or simply roast them in a sandwich toaster!
  2. Chop the cherry tomatoes and figs then crush the walnuts.
  3. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl, add the dressing and you are good to go.

 

Fig and walnut salad
