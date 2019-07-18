Food
Fig and walnut salad
Summer means delicious fruits like figs and there's no better way to eat them than in a salad full of flavour and texture, which makes use of the classic pairing: sweet figs and roasted walnuts
Serves 2
Ingredients
For the salad
- 400g fresh figs
- 300g cherry tomatoes
- 300g Maltese rucola
- 100g walnuts
For the dressing
- 3 tbsp maple syrup
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp Modena balsamic vinegar
- 1 squeeze of lemon
Method
- Roast the walnuts for 10 minutes in a preheated oven at 180 °C or simply roast them in a sandwich toaster!
- Chop the cherry tomatoes and figs then crush the walnuts.
- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl, add the dressing and you are good to go.
