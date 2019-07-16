menu

Tagliolini with fresh truffles and black truffle sauce

A simple dish that lets the deep, earthy flavour of the truffle shine through

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 350g of tagliolini 
  • 1-2 fresh black truffles
  • 120g butter
  • Beef broth to taste
  • 90g of black truffle sauce
  • Parmigiano reggiano to taste

Method

  1. Bring the water to a boil, add salt (we recommend adding 10g of salt for each litre of water) and add the Tagliolini. Cooking Tagliolini is about 2 minutes.
  2. In a pan, add the broth, truffle sauce, butter and heat without evaporating the broth.
  3. Once the tagliolini are cooked, pour them into the pan with the mixture and sauté them.
  4. Remove from the heat and stir in the Parmigiano Reggiano.
  5. Transfer to bowl and add serve with shavings of  black truffles.

