Tagliolini with fresh truffles and black truffle sauce
A simple dish that lets the deep, earthy flavour of the truffle shine through
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 350g of tagliolini
- 1-2 fresh black truffles
- 120g butter
- Beef broth to taste
- 90g of black truffle sauce
- Parmigiano reggiano to taste
Method
- Bring the water to a boil, add salt (we recommend adding 10g of salt for each litre of water) and add the Tagliolini. Cooking Tagliolini is about 2 minutes.
- In a pan, add the broth, truffle sauce, butter and heat without evaporating the broth.
- Once the tagliolini are cooked, pour them into the pan with the mixture and sauté them.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the Parmigiano Reggiano.
- Transfer to bowl and add serve with shavings of black truffles.
Shop the finest truffle products and get more information from Truffles and Co.
More in Food
Food