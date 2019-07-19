Barley with mushrooms, crispy parma ham, burrata and truffle oil
Creamy and possessing a fairly neutral flavour when cooked, barley is easy to serve instead of rice because it’s very starchy and so can be treated just like Arborio rice when making risotto
Ingredients
- 400g cooked barley
- 100g mushrooms
- 5 slices parma ham
- 1 burrata ball
- crispy onions
- Truffle oil
- Thyme
Method
- Slice up the mushrooms and cook in a pan with a dash of truffle oil, olive oil, salt, pepper and thyme.
- In another pan, lay out the parma him with a little olive oil and cook until the parma ham is just slightly browned and crispy.
- One the mushrooms are done, add the barley to the pan and toss with another dash of truffle oil and crispy onions.
- To assemble, place the barley on the plate, tear about the burrata, add the parma ham and another drizzle of truffle oil.
