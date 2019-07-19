menu

Barley with mushrooms, crispy parma ham, burrata and truffle oil

Creamy and possessing a fairly neutral flavour when cooked,  barley is easy to serve instead of rice because it’s very starchy and so can be treated just like Arborio rice when making risotto

francesca_farrugia
19 July 2019, 12:55pm
by Francesca Farrugia

Ingredients

  • 400g cooked barley
  • 100g mushrooms
  • 5 slices parma ham
  • 1 burrata ball
  • crispy onions
  • Truffle oil
  • Thyme

Method

  1. Slice up the mushrooms and cook in a pan with a dash of truffle oil, olive oil, salt, pepper and thyme.
  2. In another pan, lay out the parma him with a little olive oil and cook until the parma ham is just slightly browned and crispy.
  3. One the mushrooms are done, add the barley to the pan and toss with another dash of truffle oil and crispy onions.
  4. To assemble, place the barley on the plate, tear about the burrata, add the parma ham and another drizzle of truffle oil.

