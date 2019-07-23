Scallops with tomato confit and chickpea truffle cream
In this dish, scallops are tossed on a creamy chickpea truffle sauce and served with tomato confit and truffle shavings
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 16 scallops
- 200g tomatoes
- 30g butter
- Sugar
- Thyme
- Salt And pepper, to taste
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 90g chickpeas
- Black truffle cream
- Fresh Summer truffles
Method
- Cut the tomatoes into wedges of equal parts and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper with the peel facing down.
- Season With salt, sugar, thyme and add extra virgin olive oil. Bake for 3 hours At 90 °.
- In a non-stick pan, heat the butter, add the scallops and cook for approximately 3 minutes on both sides.
- Heat the chickpea cream (black truffle cream and chickpeas) and add some water if necessary.
- Pour the cream of chickpeas on the plate and plate the scallops evenly.
- Place the confit around and on the plate, drizzling some of the liquid over the scallops as well.
- Serve with shavings of black summer truffles.
