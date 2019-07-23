menu

Scallops with tomato confit and chickpea truffle cream

In this dish, scallops are tossed on a creamy chickpea truffle sauce and served with tomato confit and truffle shavings

23 July 2019, 11:15am

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 16 scallops
  • 200g tomatoes
  • 30g butter
  • Sugar
  • Thyme
  • Salt And pepper, to taste
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • 90g chickpeas
  • Black truffle cream
  • Fresh Summer truffles

Method

  1. Cut the tomatoes into wedges of equal parts and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper with the peel facing down.
  2. Season With salt, sugar, thyme and add extra virgin olive oil. Bake for 3 hours At 90 °.
  3. In a non-stick pan, heat the butter, add the scallops and cook for approximately 3 minutes on both sides.
  4. Heat the chickpea cream (black truffle cream and chickpeas) and add some water if necessary.
  5. Pour the cream of chickpeas on the plate and plate the scallops evenly.
  6. Place the confit around and on the plate, drizzling some of the liquid over the scallops as well.
  7. Serve with shavings of black summer truffles.

