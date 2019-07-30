Coconut jerk chicken tacos
No time to make it to the Caribbean? Fran's got you covered with these spicy jerk chicken stuffed tacos served with coconut rice
Ingredients
- 1 can coconut milk
- 1 cup basmati rice
- Taco shells (soft or hard, whichever you prefer)
- Cooked jerk spiced chicken thighs
- 1 ripe mango
- 2 tomatoes
- Coriander
- 2 Tbsp harissa paste
- 1 cup mayo
- 1/3 cup coconut flakes
Method
- Pour the coconut milk into a pot, add the basmati rice and cook following instructions on the rice packet.
- To make the harissa mayo, mix the harissa and mayo together with some lemon juice, olive oil salt and pepper.
- To make the salsa simply chop up the mango into small cubes along with the tomato, add olive oil, salt, pepper and coriander. Place in the fridge until use.
- Once the rice is done, drain and add the coconut flakes. Heat up the chicken.
- To assemble, toast the tacos. Start by placing the rice in the middle of the taco. Top with the chicken, then salsa, and a sprinkle of coriander.
- Serve with the harissa mayo and an ice cold lemonade and enjoy.
