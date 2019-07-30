menu

Coconut jerk chicken tacos

No time to make it to the Caribbean? Fran's got you covered with these spicy jerk chicken stuffed tacos served with coconut rice

francesca_farrugia
30 July 2019, 1:41pm
by Francesca Farrugia

Ingredients

  • 1 can coconut milk
  • 1 cup basmati rice
  • Taco shells (soft or hard, whichever you prefer)
  • Cooked jerk spiced chicken thighs
  • 1 ripe mango
  • 2 tomatoes
  • Coriander
  • 2 Tbsp harissa paste
  • 1 cup mayo
  • 1/3 cup coconut flakes

Method

  1. Pour the coconut milk into a pot, add the basmati rice and cook following instructions on the rice packet.
  2. To make the harissa mayo, mix the harissa and mayo together with some lemon juice, olive oil salt and pepper.
  3. To make the salsa simply chop up the mango into small cubes along with the tomato, add olive oil, salt, pepper and coriander. Place in the fridge until use.
  4. Once the rice is done, drain and add the coconut flakes. Heat up the chicken.
  5. To assemble, toast the tacos. Start by placing the rice in the middle of the taco. Top with the chicken, then salsa, and a sprinkle of coriander.
  6. Serve with the harissa mayo and an ice cold lemonade and enjoy.

More in Food
Coconut jerk chicken tacos
Food

Coconut jerk chicken tacos
Francesca Farrugia
Scallops with tomato confit and chickpea truffle cream
Food

Scallops with tomato confit and chickpea truffle cream
Barley with mushrooms, crispy parma ham, burrata and truffle oil
Food

Barley with mushrooms, crispy parma ham, burrata and truffle oil
Francesca Farrugia
Fig and walnut salad
Food

Fig and walnut salad
Marrow
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.