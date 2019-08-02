Vietnamese lemongrass pork kebabs
We'd indulge in Vietnamese cuisine any day, any time. Bring on some summertime grilling with the bold flavours of these kebabs. The kebabs can be eaten on their own, with a squeeze of chilli sauce on top or sandwiched between a crusty baguette with some freshly pickled carrots that makes for a great bánh mì
Makes 8-10
Ingredients
- 500g pork mince
- 1 tbsp granulated sugar
- 2.5 tbsp soy sauce – use Tamari sauce if you’re going gluten free
- 1.5 tbsp fish sauce
- 4 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- ½ tsp white pepper, finely ground
- 8 to 10 lemongrass stalks
- Baguette, for serving kebabs in (optional)
Method
- To make the kebabs, combine all the ingredients (except the lemongrass stalks) in a bowl. Using your hands or a fork mix to combine.
- Cover with plastic wrap and allow to sit in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to overnight to allow the flavours to develop.
- On the day of serving, peel the outer layer off the lemongrass stalk and rinse them in water. Allow to dry well.
- Take one handful of the pork mixture and wrap around the end of the lemongrass stalk, gently pressing and moulding the meat around the stalk. Repeat with the remaining meat and place on baking sheet until cooking time.
- Place the kebabs, one at a time, over the barbecue grill (medium heat) for about 6-10 minutes, until cooked through. Make sure to rotate the kebabs every so often to ensure full coverage.
- Once done, either serve with a side salad, or in a delicious baguette, with some lettuce and grated carrots. Remove lemongrass from the kebab before consumption.
More in Food