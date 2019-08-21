Salted caramel 'Twix' bars

These bars are easy to make, can be made ahead of time, and they’re the perfect treat to share with a crowd. For more of CJ's recipes, visit her page @_heavenly_bakes

Ingredients

For the caramel

200g sugar

90g salted / unsalted butter

120ml heavy cream (can use double cream)

Salt

For the bars

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup icing sugar

Vanilla extract

2 cups all purpose flour

Salt

Caramel that was made earlier

Melted chocolate (of your choice)

Method

The caramel

In a saucepan, add the sugar and melt.

Keep mixing the sugar at all times.

Once melted, add the butter and stir.

When melted, add the heavy cream slowly.

Let boil for a minute then turn off heat.

Let cool totally before using.

The bars