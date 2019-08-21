Salted caramel 'Twix' bars
A delectable, homemade twix bar with a soft and chewy base, creamy caramel centre, and a smooth chocolate topping
These bars are easy to make, can be made ahead of time, and they’re the perfect treat to share with a crowd. For more of CJ's recipes, visit her page @_heavenly_bakes
Ingredients
For the caramel
- 200g sugar
- 90g salted / unsalted butter
- 120ml heavy cream (can use double cream)
- Salt
For the bars
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 1 cup icing sugar
- Vanilla extract
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- Salt
- Caramel that was made earlier
- Melted chocolate (of your choice)
Method
The caramel
- In a saucepan, add the sugar and melt.
- Keep mixing the sugar at all times.
- Once melted, add the butter and stir.
- When melted, add the heavy cream slowly.
- Let boil for a minute then turn off heat.
- Let cool totally before using.
The bars
- Beat the butter with the sugar.
- Add the vanilla extract to the mixture.
- Add in the flour, salt and beat.
- Bake in a pan covered lined with a baking sheet.
- Bake at 200•C for 30 minutes (until golden)
- Once baked, cool down totally.
- Once cooled, add the caramel on top.
- Chill that for min 1 hour then add the melted chocolate and chill further.
- Cut into slices and dig in!
