Salted caramel 'Twix' bars

A delectable, homemade twix bar with a soft and chewy base, creamy caramel centre, and a smooth chocolate topping 

Last updated on 21 August 2019, 11:22am

These bars are easy to make, can be made ahead of time, and they’re the perfect treat to share with a crowd. For more of CJ's recipes, visit her page @_heavenly_bakes

Ingredients

For the caramel

  • 200g sugar
  • 90g salted / unsalted butter
  • 120ml heavy cream (can use double cream)
  • Salt

For the bars

  • 1 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup icing sugar
  • Vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • Salt
  • Caramel that was made earlier
  • Melted chocolate (of your choice)

Method

The caramel

  • In a saucepan, add the sugar and melt.
  • Keep mixing the sugar at all times.
  • Once melted, add the butter and stir.
  • When melted, add the heavy cream slowly.
  • Let boil for a minute then turn off heat.
  • Let cool totally before using.

The bars

  • Beat the butter with the sugar.
  • Add the vanilla extract to the mixture.
  • Add in the flour, salt and beat.
  • Bake in a pan covered lined with a baking sheet.
  • Bake at 200•C for 30 minutes (until golden)
  • Once baked, cool down totally.
  • Once cooled, add the caramel on top.
  • Chill that for min 1 hour then add the melted chocolate and chill further.
  • Cut into slices and dig in!

