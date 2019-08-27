Fluffy chocolate and vanilla marble cake
CJ Baldacchino swirls together two of our favourite flavours: vanilla and chocolate that marry beautifully in texture, yet pleasantly contrast in colour and flavour
Ingredients
- 240g all-purpose flour
- Salt
- 250g unsalted butter (1 whole butter stick)
- 3 teaspoons baking powder
- 5 eggs
- 190g castor sugar
- 30g cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 ½ tablespoons milk
Method
- Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
- Grease a pan (round or bundt tin)
- Sift the flour together with the baking powder and salt and leave at the side for now.
- In another bowl, start by creaming the butter with the sugar.
- Add the eggs one by one, mixing after each one. (If the mixture starts to curdle, add a couple of tablespoons of flour)
- Add the vanilla.
- Add the milk.
- Add the remaining flour mixture and mix.
- Keep a little bit more than half of the mixture in another bowl.
- To the less than half mixture, add the sifted cocoa powder and mix.
- To the pan, add a couple of loaded tablespoons of the vanilla mixture.
- On top, add the chocolate mixture.
- And finally on top of that, add the rest of the vanilla mixture.
- With a knife, swirl the mixture on top, incorporating both mixtures together to form a nice pattern.
- Bake for 50 minutes. (Time depends on the size of the pan)
- Let cool then enjoy.
For more of CJ's recipes, visit her page @_heavenly_bakes_
