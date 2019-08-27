menu

Fluffy chocolate and vanilla marble cake

CJ Baldacchino swirls together two of our favourite flavours: vanilla and chocolate that marry beautifully in texture, yet pleasantly contrast in colour and flavour

Ingredients

  • 240g all-purpose flour
  • Salt
  • 250g unsalted butter (1 whole butter stick)
  • 3 teaspoons baking powder
  • 5 eggs
  • 190g castor sugar
  • 30g cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 ½ tablespoons milk

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
  2. Grease a pan (round or bundt tin)
  3. Sift the flour together with the baking powder and salt and leave at the side for now.
  4. In another bowl, start by creaming the butter with the sugar.
  5. Add the eggs one by one, mixing after each one. (If the mixture starts to curdle, add a couple of tablespoons of flour)
  6. Add the vanilla.
  7. Add the milk.
  8. Add the remaining flour mixture and mix.
  9. Keep a little bit more than half of the mixture in another bowl.
  10. To the less than half mixture, add the sifted cocoa powder and mix.
  11. To the pan, add a couple of loaded tablespoons of the vanilla mixture.
  12. On top, add the chocolate mixture.
  13. And finally on top of that, add the rest of the vanilla mixture.
  14. With a knife, swirl the mixture on top, incorporating both mixtures together to form a nice pattern.
  15. Bake for 50 minutes. (Time depends on the size of the pan)
  16. Let cool then enjoy. 

For more of CJ's recipes, visit her page @_heavenly_bakes_

