Chocolate banana bread

CJ's soft and moist chocolate banana bread is filled to the brim with ripe bananas, cocoa, milk chocolate chips and a handful of walnuts. The perfect balance of banana and chocolate 

30 August 2019, 12:10pm

Ingredients

  • 128g all-purpose flour
  • 50g cocoa powder
  • salt
  • 190g light brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 mashed bananas
  • 55g melted butter
  • 50ml oil
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 100g chocolate chips
  • 50g chopped walnuts

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
  2. Grease a loaf tin with butter.
  3. In a bowl combine flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt and whisk.
  4. In another bowl, mash the bananas and mix in the melted butter, vanilla extract, oil and eggs.
  5. Finally, mix in the sugar.
  6. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and fold using a spatula.
  7. Stir in half the chocolate and walnuts.
  8. Add batter to loaf tin then add the rest of the chocolate and walnuts on top.
  9. Bake for 40-50 minutes, depending on the size of the tin.
  10. Once baked, cool and enjoy!

For more of CJ's recipes, visit her page @_heavenly_bakes

