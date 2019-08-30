Chocolate banana bread
CJ's soft and moist chocolate banana bread is filled to the brim with ripe bananas, cocoa, milk chocolate chips and a handful of walnuts. The perfect balance of banana and chocolate
Ingredients
- 128g all-purpose flour
- 50g cocoa powder
- salt
- 190g light brown sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 mashed bananas
- 55g melted butter
- 50ml oil
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 100g chocolate chips
- 50g chopped walnuts
Method
- Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
- Grease a loaf tin with butter.
- In a bowl combine flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt and whisk.
- In another bowl, mash the bananas and mix in the melted butter, vanilla extract, oil and eggs.
- Finally, mix in the sugar.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet and fold using a spatula.
- Stir in half the chocolate and walnuts.
- Add batter to loaf tin then add the rest of the chocolate and walnuts on top.
- Bake for 40-50 minutes, depending on the size of the tin.
- Once baked, cool and enjoy!
For more of CJ's recipes, visit her page @_heavenly_bakes
More in Food