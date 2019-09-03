Lemon cheesecake bars
CJ Baldacchino creates a healthy version of lemon cheesecake with a crust made from oats and nuts and a lighter filling than that of a traditional cheesecake recipe, making these bars the perfect summer dessert
Makes 6
Ingredients
For the crust
- 2 cups rolled oats
- Salt
- 1/2 cup walnuts
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 8 tbsps sunflower oil (use coconut oil as a healthier option)
For the filling
- 300g cream cheese
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 2 tsp lemon zest
- 4 tbsp lemon juice
- 3 egg yolks
- 2 tbsps heavy cream or whipped cream
Method
- Start by making the crust – in a blender/ mixer, crush the oats and walnuts together until they form a ‘flour’.
- Add the salt and sugar and mix further.
- Add the oil and mix. At this stage, use your hand to mix in the oil as the aim is to start forming the crust.
- Place the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 10 minutes at a temperature of 180 degrees Celsius.
- Whilst the crust is baking, prepare the filling.
- In a bowl, mix the cream cheese and sugar for a couple of minutes using a hand mixer.
- Add in the egg yolks and mix.
- Add in the lemon zest and lemon juice and mix further.
- Finally, add in the heavy / whipping cream and mix in using a spatula.
- Once the crust is baked and has cooled down a bit…add the filling on top and bake in the oven for 30 minutes, or until the sides have turned golden but the centre is still a bit jiggly.
- Once the cheesecake bars have cooled completely, refrigerate for a minimum of 6 hours and enjoy.
For more of CJ's recipes, visit her page @_heavenly_bakes_
