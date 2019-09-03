menu

Lemon cheesecake bars

CJ Baldacchino creates a healthy version of lemon cheesecake with a crust made from oats and nuts and a lighter filling than that of a traditional cheesecake recipe, making these bars the perfect summer dessert 

3 September 2019, 12:10pm

Makes 6

Ingredients

For the crust

  • 2 cups rolled oats
  • Salt
  • 1/2 cup walnuts
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 8 tbsps sunflower oil (use coconut oil as a healthier option)

For the filling

  • 300g cream cheese
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 2 tsp lemon zest
  • 4 tbsp lemon juice
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 2 tbsps heavy cream or whipped cream

Method

  1. Start by making the crust – in a blender/ mixer, crush the oats and walnuts together until they form a ‘flour’.
  2. Add the salt and sugar and mix further.
  3. Add the oil and mix. At this stage, use your hand to mix in the oil as the aim is to start forming the crust.
  4. Place the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 10 minutes at a temperature of 180 degrees Celsius.
  5. Whilst the crust is baking, prepare the filling.
  6. In a bowl, mix the cream cheese and sugar for a couple of minutes using a hand mixer.
  7. Add in the egg yolks and mix.
  8. Add in the lemon zest and lemon juice and mix further.
  9. Finally, add in the heavy / whipping cream and mix in using a spatula.
  10. Once the crust is baked and has cooled down a bit…add the filling on top and bake in the oven for 30 minutes, or until the sides have turned golden but the centre is still a bit jiggly.
  11. Once the cheesecake bars have cooled completely, refrigerate for a minimum of 6 hours and enjoy. 

For more of CJ's recipes, visit her page @_heavenly_bakes_ 

