Food
Vegan mac and cheese
Martina's Mac and cheese is cheesy, creamy and smooth... the ultimate comfort dish, but with vegan credentials
This dish proves that opting for a plantbased, gluten free meal does not mean you’re going to be left hungry or with a boring / bland meal.
Ingredients
- Gluten-free lentil macaroni pasta
For the sauce
- 1 & ½ cup chopped butternut squash
- 1 chopped onion
- 2 cloves organic garlic
- ½ cup vegan mozzarella cheese
- 200ml coconut milk
- Half a tsp smoked paprika - optional
- ½ tsp oregano
- Tiny pinch of nutmeg
- Pinch of salt and black pepper
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1 & ½ cup chopped kale
- Chopped tomato, optional
For the topping
- Option 1: grated vegan cheese
- Option 2: Grate cashew nuts/ Brasil nuts, drizzle of olive oil, nutritional yeast & black pepper
Method
- Place water in a boiling pot. Once it boils, cook the pasta (usually around 10 min) Al dente.
- Place coconut oil in a pan, then add the onion and garlic until brown
- Add butternut squash and cook until it softens
- 4.Add all the rest of the ingredient and summer for approx. 7 to 10mins
- Place the sauce you just made into a blender and blend until smooth.
- You can use the same pan to cook the mushrooms, kale and chopped tomatoes. Cook until the mushrooms have browned.
- Add the butternut squash sauce to the kale and mushrooms and stir for a few minutes.
- Transfer everything into a cooking dish. Topping with 'cheese' of choice and bake for 20 minutes.
For more of Martina's vegan recipes, visit her page here.
More in Food