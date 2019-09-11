menu

Vegan mac and cheese

Martina's  Mac and cheese is cheesy, creamy and smooth...  the ultimate comfort dish, but with vegan credentials 

martina_camilleri
11 September 2019, 5:02pm
by Martina Camilleri

This dish proves that opting for a plantbased, gluten free meal does not mean you’re going to be left hungry or with a boring / bland meal.

Ingredients

  • Gluten-free lentil macaroni pasta

For the sauce

  • 1 & ½ cup chopped butternut squash
  • 1 chopped onion
  • 2 cloves organic garlic
  • ½ cup vegan mozzarella cheese
  • 200ml coconut milk
  • Half a tsp smoked paprika - optional
  • ½ tsp oregano
  • Tiny pinch of nutmeg
  • Pinch of salt and black pepper
  • 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1 & ½ cup chopped kale
  • Chopped tomato, optional

For the topping

  • Option 1: grated vegan cheese
  • Option 2: Grate cashew nuts/ Brasil nuts, drizzle of olive oil, nutritional yeast & black pepper

Method

  1. Place water in a boiling pot. Once it boils, cook the pasta (usually around 10 min) Al dente.
  2. Place coconut oil in a pan, then add the onion and garlic until brown
  3. Add butternut squash and cook until it softens
  4. 4.Add all the rest of the ingredient and summer for approx. 7 to 10mins
  5. Place the sauce you just made into a blender and blend until smooth.
  6. You can use the same pan to cook the mushrooms, kale and chopped tomatoes. Cook until the mushrooms have browned.
  7. Add the butternut squash sauce to the kale and mushrooms and stir for a few minutes.
  8. Transfer everything into a cooking dish. Topping with 'cheese' of choice and bake for 20 minutes.

For more of Martina's vegan recipes, visit her page here

