This dish proves that opting for a plantbased, gluten free meal does not mean you’re going to be left hungry or with a boring / bland meal.

Ingredients

Gluten-free lentil macaroni pasta

For the sauce

1 & ½ cup chopped butternut squash

1 chopped onion

2 cloves organic garlic

½ cup vegan mozzarella cheese

200ml coconut milk

Half a tsp smoked paprika - optional

½ tsp oregano

Tiny pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of salt and black pepper

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 & ½ cup chopped kale

Chopped tomato, optional

For the topping

Option 1: grated vegan cheese

Option 2: Grate cashew nuts/ Brasil nuts, drizzle of olive oil, nutritional yeast & black pepper

Method

Place water in a boiling pot. Once it boils, cook the pasta (usually around 10 min) Al dente. Place coconut oil in a pan, then add the onion and garlic until brown Add butternut squash and cook until it softens 4.Add all the rest of the ingredient and summer for approx. 7 to 10mins Place the sauce you just made into a blender and blend until smooth. You can use the same pan to cook the mushrooms, kale and chopped tomatoes. Cook until the mushrooms have browned. Add the butternut squash sauce to the kale and mushrooms and stir for a few minutes. Transfer everything into a cooking dish. Topping with 'cheese' of choice and bake for 20 minutes.

