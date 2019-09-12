Magnifique! France’s house of luxury macarons Ladurée to have Maltese presence

The French luxury bakery and sweets maker house Ladurée is to make its entry into the Maltese market, bringing to the island its world-famous macarons.

The news comes as the board of directors of the company Testa Finance plc announced to the Stock Exchange that its trading arm Testa Catering Concepts had entered into an agreement with Ladurée International SA and Patisserie E. Ladurée SAS.

The 10-year agreement will bring the very prestigious brand of Ladurée to Malta with the Testa Group running its franchise.

Established in 1862, Ladurée is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the double-decker macaron, 15,000 of which are sold every day.

In 1993, the Holder business group, which owns the PAUL bakery chain in France, took over Ladurée. Following the takeover, the company began an expansion drive to turn Ladurée from the single Rue Royale bakery into a chain, setting up pastry shops and tea rooms on the Champs-Élysées and in Le Printemps Haussmann in 1997, followed by Ladurée Bonaparte in 2002.

The International development of Ladurée started in 2005 with London, England.

Ladurée made the pastries for the film Marie Antoinette, directed by Sofia Coppola; its famous macarons can be seen in a scene between Marie Antoinette and Ambassador Mercy.