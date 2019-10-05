10th anniversary GourmetToday out tomorrow with MaltaToday

The GourmetToday magazine celebrates its 10th year with a bumper issue, bringing to readers the best recipes of the last ten years. The recipes, from pasta dishes to desserts, were chosen from the numerous contributions by chefs and home cooks that offered the magazine unique recipes over the years.

The magazine has been a reference point for Maltese home cooks with special emphasis on local produce and seasonality as a reference point for their dishes.

The anniversary edition, which will feature recipes from Pippa Mattei, Gaby Holland and several others, will be distributed free with MaltaToday this Sunday.

The magazine has partnered with TVM’s Gourmet Today and now with Gourmet Challenge which is featured on TVM on Thursday evening at 6.30. 16 aspiring chefs and home cooks go head to head in Malta’s cooking face-off:.

Over four phases, the participants will be paired up against each other, and presented with a special mystery box selected by our judges.

By the end of the programme, the three judges will assess both participants based on presentation, their capabilities, flair and culinary expertise.

Those with the highest number of points will move on to the next phase of the programme, bringing them that much closer to winning a number of attractive prizes.

GourmetToday is edited by Philippa Zammit. Previous editors included Rachel Zammit Cutajar, Monique Chambers and David Darmanin.