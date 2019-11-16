[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 6: Llewwlyn Xerri vs Jessica Tanti

Participants: Llewwlyn Xerri vs Jessica Tanti

Mystery ingredients: King prawns, caviar, tofu, shitake mushrooms, ginger

Mystery Judge: Chris Hammett

The taste of the dish, presentation and execution of the recipe were evaluated by the three judges Chef Daniel Grech, Philippa Zammit and Chef Chris Hammett.

Llewwlyn was the winner of the sisxth episode with a total score of 69 out of 90 and is currently in the 4th place of the competition at the time of writing. Jessica received a total score of 59 out of 90 and is currently in the 8th place.

Watxh the full episode below: