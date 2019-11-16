menu

[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 6: Llewwlyn Xerri vs Jessica Tanti

Chef Daniel Grech makes his debut on Gourmet Challenge as Llewwlyn and Jessica go head-to-head in the mystery box challenge. Gourmet Challenge airs every Thursday at 6:30pm on TVM 

philippa_zammit
Last updated on 16 November 2019, 11:55pm
by Philippa Zammit
Llewwlyn Xerri and Jessica Tanti
Llewwlyn Xerri and Jessica Tanti

Participants: Llewwlyn Xerri vs Jessica Tanti

Mystery ingredients: King prawns, caviar, tofu, shitake mushrooms, ginger

Mystery Judge: Chris Hammett

Daniel Grech, Philippa Zammit and Chris Hammett
Daniel Grech, Philippa Zammit and Chris Hammett

The taste of the dish, presentation and execution of the recipe were evaluated by the three judges Chef Daniel Grech, Philippa Zammit and Chef Chris Hammett.

Chef Daniel Grech makes his debut as a regular on Gourmet Challenge
Chef Daniel Grech makes his debut as a regular on Gourmet Challenge

Llewwlyn was the winner of the sisxth episode with a total score of 69 out of 90 and is currently in the 4th place of the competition at the time of writing.  Jessica received a total score of 59 out of 90 and is currently in the 8th place.

Watxh the full episode below: 

More in Gourmet TV
[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 6: Llewwlyn Xerri vs Jessica Tanti
Gourmet TV

[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 6: Llewwlyn Xerri vs Jessica Tanti
Philippa Zammit
[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 5: Gordon Mayo vs Lars O'Connell
Gourmet TV

[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 5: Gordon Mayo vs Lars O'Connell
Philippa Zammit
[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 4: Adriana Aquilina vs Clairk Roldan
Gourmet TV

[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 4: Adriana Aquilina vs Clairk Roldan
Philippa Zammit
[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 3: Patrick Attard Baldacchino vs Gino Manfredi
Gourmet TV

[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 3: Patrick Attard Baldacchino vs Gino Manfredi
Philippa Zammit
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.