European medicines watchdog expected to give Pfizer first COVID-19 vaccine authorisation

Europe’s medicines watchdog is expected to give Pfizer the first market authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine in December, Chris Fearne said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the European Medicines Agency is expected to receive the company’s final submissions and once approval is given towards the end of December, the vaccine roll out will start immediately.

Fearne told MaltaToday in an interview published today that Malta has half-a-million coronavirus vaccine doses ordered from Pfizer and the first batch could be expected to arrive here in January. Vaccine orders have also been placed with other manufacturers.

Malta has agreed logistical arrangements with Pfizer to have the vaccine delivered, Fearne added.

He said the Pfizer vaccine, which was at the most advanced state of production, has to be kept at cold temperatures and will have to be transported overland.

“When the vaccine is approved, and released, the first trucks will depart to Malta. The overland journey will take between four and five days, which means that within a week the vaccine will be here and we can start vaccinating people,” he said.

The first to receive the vaccine will be the front liners dealing with sick patients and the elderly aged 80 and over.

Fearne said that Malta had ordered enough vaccines to inoculate the whole population and the nationwide roll out will take up to six months.