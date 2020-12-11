Expecting parents to receive psychological support before and after birth

The wellbeing of individuals and couples after childbirth will be assessed during a home visit by a midwife as part of a new mental health project.

The home visit will happen when the baby is between five and six weeks old and forms part of a wider strategy to help people transition into parenthood.

The pilot project was unveiled this morning by Family Minister Michael Falzon, who described it as avant-garde.

“This is not just a first in the country, but in Europe,” Falzon said, adding the project was an investment into the country’s future.

“Improved mental health for parents and children will result in a better society,” he said.

The project will be implementing a number of evidence-based preventive and interventive parenting programmes at different stages of the family life cycle.

Among the programmes offered, routine screening related to the general wellbeing of parents will include an assessment of the mental health of expecting mothers and fathers.

The relational wellbeing of parents will be assessed through systemic screening. Parents living in adverse circumstances and in need of specialised support will also be supported.

The study will lay out a positive approach to parenting, helping to offer all parents the same opportunities for support and help in order to improve children and adolescent’s health.

Positive parenting refers to a parenting style which transmits care and individual attention to children while guiding them in their decision making.

It also helps children in transitioning into strong individuals without overpowering them, while helping them in developing their personality.