Benna’s fortified Vitamin D milk fights off the pandemic’s indoor blues

Benna has launched a new and exclusive milk fortified with Vitamin D, in what will be a permanent addition to the range of fresh milks offerred by Malta Dairy Products.

“As Benna has always done, we will continue to work and invest in this sector which is so important to the population of Malta and Gozo and with an eager determination we will continue to strengthen and diversify our products for the benefit of our consumers,” said milk producers’ cooperative KPH chief executive officer Robert Cauchi.

The inclusion of Vitamin D in a daily diet is important now more than ever, where the strength of an immune system is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, said nutrionist Prof. Suzanne Piscopo of the University of Malta at a press conference unveiling the new product.

“This new Vitamin D-fortified Benna fresh milk is a welcome addition to local fresh milk products. It will help individuals and families ensure they are consuming enough vitamin D from their diet and not rely solely on the sun as their source of this Vitamin.

“This new Benna milk can be particularly useful for those who spend little time outdoors exposed to the sun; and maybe even more so nowadays, it is especially beneficial for the elderly who have been recommended to stay inside their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having an adequate amount of Vitamin D is necessary throughout our lives, for bone and muscle health and to help strengthen our immune system.”

Benna’s new fortified milk is being sold at a retail price is €1.05 per litre carton.